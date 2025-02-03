Particulate matter pollution in central Bangkok: assessing outdoor workers’ perceptions and exposure

Air pollution is estimated to cause 32,300 deaths annually in Thailand, with PM2.5 exposure accounting for much of this. However, not everyone bears the burden of exposure to air pollution equally, and outdoor workers are particularly exposed.

In this study, the authors sought to better understand how local residents and outdoor workers in central Bangkok experience air pollution in their day-to-day life, through a survey of their symptoms and mitigation measures. Respondents were aware of the risks of air pollution but felt there was little they could do about their exposure to it.

The authors also asked a subset of respondents to carry a portable PM2.5 sensor during their working day, to assess which occupations and locations faced highest pollution exposure. They found that all workers, including those who didn’t always work outdoors, faced exposure that exceeded both the WHO and Thailand 24-hour PM2.5 standards, at 43.94 μg/m3 on average.

These findings demonstrate that workers face harmful levels of daily exposure and should be provided with appropriate mitigating measures by their employers to limit their exposure, and targeted health screenings. At a city and national scale, concrete action is needed to reduce sources of pollution.