CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from San Diego Reentry Program

SAN DIEGO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) today announced the apprehension of an incarcerated person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in San Diego County on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

On Feb. 2, 2025, at 8:45 p.m., Special Agents apprehended Freddy Rojas at the San Diego-Tijuana border and booked him at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD) without incident.

Rojas was most recently received from San Diego County on May 31, 2023. He was sentenced to 7 years for possession of a controlled substance and sale as a second striker with an enhancement for being armed with a firearm.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

