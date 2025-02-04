In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Crop Monitoring Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Crop Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The crop monitoring market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

The crop monitoring market has expanded significantly in recent years. It is expected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2024 to $3.83 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to the rising demand for food security, environmental concerns, government initiatives, and the use of data analytics and AI.

How Big Is the Global Crop Monitoring Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The crop monitoring market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $7 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of precision agriculture, efforts to mitigate climate change, and the increasing demand for organic farming. Key trends in the forecast period include market expansion, integration with IoT and big data, partnerships and collaborations, the use of AI and machine learning, and farm-to-table traceability.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Crop Monitoring Market?

The growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to drive the continued growth of the crop monitoring market. IoT devices are physical objects equipped with sensors, software, and connectivity features that enable them to collect and exchange data over the internet. In crop monitoring, IoT devices serve as a transformative tool that utilizes technology to improve agricultural practices and crop management, helping farmers make informed decisions, optimize resource use, and maximize crop yield.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Crop Monitoring Market Share?

Major companies operating in the crop monitoring market include Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer AG), Yara International ASA, CropX Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Crop Monitoring Market Size?

Leading companies in the crop monitoring market are developing new technologies, such as robots, to offer reliable services to customers. The autonomous crop monitoring robot is designed to deliver real-time insights into the fields, working plant-by-plant to optimize both production and efficiency.

How Is the Global Crop Monitoring Market Segmented?

The crop monitoring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Farm Type: Small Sized Farms, Medium Sized Farms, Large Sized Farms

3) By Technology: Variable Rate Technology, Sensing And Imagery, Automation And Robotics

4) By Application: Field Mapping, Crop Scouting And Monitoring, Soil Monitoring, Yield Mapping And Monitoring, Variable Rate Application, Weather Tracking And Forecasting, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Drones, IoT Devices, Imaging Systems

2) By Software: Data Analytics Software, Farm Management Software, Decision Support Systems, Mobile Applications

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Data Management Services, Training And Support Services, Customization Services

The Leading Region in the Crop Monitoring Market is:

North America was the largest region in the crop monitoring market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Crop Monitoring Market?

Crop monitoring involves the regular and detailed inspection of crops to help manage pests, weeds, and diseases. It plays a crucial role in controlling various pests, weeds, and illnesses in crops. This process provides valuable insights into the current state of the crop, allowing predictions about future issues and identifying potential problems that may arise.

