Global Asset Integrity Management Market To Reach $46.59 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 10.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The asset integrity management market has made significant strides in recent years and is poised for further growth. The industry size, which stood at $29.16 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to $31.49 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. This progress in the historical period is attributable to a multitude of factors such as the complexity of industrial processes, safety and environmental concerns, an emphasis on risk management, globalization of operations, and the shift from reactive to proactive maintenance.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Asset Integrity Management Market Size?

Regarding future growth, the asset integrity management market size is anticipated to see momentous expansion over the next few years and is expected to reach $46.59 billion in 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 10.3%. This expansion in the forecast period can be attributed to factors like human behaviors and safety considerations, practices around the circular economy, energy efficiency and sustainability, predictive analytics usage for equipment health, and supply chain resilience.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Asset Integrity Management Market?

Moreover, several trends are shaping the course of this market's growth. Adoption of digital twins, advanced data analytics for predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and inspection technologies, digitalization of asset documentation and records, and cybersecurity measures for asset protection are some of the forecast period trends. Furthermore, collaboration for interoperability is seen as a significant push factor for market growth.

One of the key drivers of growth for the asset integrity management market is the increasing climatic change. Defined as a long-term alteration in the average weather patterns of a region or Earth, climatic change brings with it frequent and severe extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. These events often lead to significant damage to crucial infrastructure, necessitating prompt assessment and repair through asset integrity management, and thus fueling growth in the industry.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Asset Integrity Management Market?

In terms of players in the field, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, The Welding Institute Limited, EM&I Group, LifeTech Engineering Limited, Aker Solutions ASA, Applus+ Services S. L., DNV GL AS, Wood Group John PLC, Oceaneering International Inc., among others, are major companies operating in the asset integrity management market. Emerging trends in the market indicate these major companies adopting a strategic partnerships approach to provide verification and certification of assets to individuals, businesses, and governments. Strategic partnerships allow these companies to utilize each other's strengths and resources, leading to mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Asset Integrity Management Market Segmented?

The asset integrity management market examined in this report is segmented by Service Type and End Use Industry. Under Service Type, the segments include Non-Destructive Testing NDT, Risk-Based Inspection RBI, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Hazard Identification HAZID Study, Structural Integrity Management, and others. As for End Use Industry, the segments are Oil and Gas, Power, Mining, Aerospace, and other end users. Under NDT, the subsegments include Ultrasonic Testing UT, Radiographic Testing RT, Magnetic Particle Testing MT, and Dye Penetrant Testing PT. RBI includes subsegments like Risk Assessment Services, Inspection Planning, and Scheduling, followed by Data Analysis and Reporting. Corrosion Management features Corrosion Monitoring, Corrosion Mitigation Strategies, and Coating and Surface Treatment Services. Meanwhile, Pipeline Integrity Management includes Pipeline Inspection and Monitoring, Leak Detection Services, and Maintenance and Repair Services.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Asset Integrity Management Market?

Looking at regional insights, North America dominated the asset integrity management market in 2024. However, the asset integrity management market report also covers other key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

