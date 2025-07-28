The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Data Storage Market Analysis 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

It will grow to $332.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Global Data Storage Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data storage market size has experienced notable growth in the past and the projections suggest an even more promising future. Growing from $176.2 billion in 2024 to $200.49 billion in 2025, the sector shows a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.8%. Main drivers of this remarkable growth during the historical period include the adoption of virtualization technologies, application of data deduplication and compression techniques, the introduction of solid-state drives SSD, and the development of high-capacity hard disk drives.

The forecast period 2025-2029 shows an aggressive projected growth for the data storage market, with the market size reaching a staggering $332.53 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.5%. Factors contributing to this surge include environmental concerns, industry-specific factors, economic conditions, regulatory environment, and the growth rate of data. Beyond these underpinnings, several major trends are predictable over the forecast period such as the rise of quantum storage solutions, containerized storage, the convergence of storage and compute, object storage growth, software-defined storage, AI-driven storage management, intensified focus on data security, and the advent of hybrid cloud solutions.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Data Storage Market?

A key propellant of this market growth going forward, however, is the penetration of cloud-based services. Cloud-based services—software programs hosted on the vendor's server and made remotely accessible for the client—have gained traction due to their scalability and flexibility in meeting diverse business needs. Data storage forms the vital backbone of cloud computing, enabling firms to leverage the cost efficiency, accessibility, security, and analysis capabilities proffered by cloud services. Cloud storage in itself has emerged as the foundation for advanced data analytics and insights, providing the capacity for organizations to distill actionable intelligence from their data.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Data Storage Market Share?

With respect to key industry players, global companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, and International Business Machines Corporation among many others are operating in the data storage market.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Data Storage Market?

In terms of emerging trends, notable instances include Restore Technology Ltd., a UK-based IT lifecycle services organization, acquiring Ultratec Ltd. in May 2022. This move is expected to bolster Restore's capacity in technology lifecycle services, particularly in hard drive and storage products.

How Is The Global Data Storage Market Segmented?

Examining market segmentation, the data storage market is primarily categorized in terms of:

1 Type: Primary Storage, Secondary Storage

2 Storage Architecture: File, Object-based Storage, Block Storage, Other Storage Architectures

3 Product: Cloud Storage, Network Storage, Unified Storage, Direct Attached Storage, Storage Area Network, Software-Defined Storage

4 Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Media And Entertainment, Education, Other Industries

and further sub-categorized in:

1 By Primary Storage: Solid State Drives SSD, Hard Disk Drives HDD, Network Attached Storage NAS, Direct Attached Storage DAS, Storage Area Network SAN, Flash Storage

2 By Secondary Storage: Magnetic Tape Storage, Optical Storage, Cloud Storage, Hybrid Storage, Data Archiving Solutions

What Are The Leading Region In The Data Storage Market?

Regionally, North America stood as the largest territory in the data storage market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

