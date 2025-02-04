FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES CROSS-CULTURAL HOLIDAY-THEMED DRAMA “CASH FOR GOLD”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the holiday-themed drama CASH FOR GOLD. The digital VOD release is now available on North American VOD Platforms and DVD starting on February 4, 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the cross-cultural holiday-themed drama CASH FOR GOLD, now available on North American VOD Platforms and DVD starting on February 4, 2024.

CASH FOR GOLD tells the story of a struggling Army widow who finds work with a Muslim family at Christmas time, facing a secret that could unravel her whole life. Set against the backdrop of Christmas in America’s heartland, CASH FOR GOLD is a poignant feature film about loss, forgiveness, and hope as it follows Grace (Deborah Puette), an Army widow hiding a dark secret and fighting to support herself and her young son (Sawyer Gacka) while clinging to her recent sobriety. With Christmas fast approaching, she takes a job at the local pawn shop owned by the town’s only Muslim family. Grace initially butts heads with the owner's son, Hasan (Farshad Farahat), a man with a secret of his own. As their relationship deepens, forces within their tiny community propel them toward one dangerous, explosive night. Will they each face the mistakes of their past...or be destroyed by them forever?

Directed by Robert Enriquez & Deborah Puette from a screenplay written by Puette, CASH FOR GOLD was produced by Ahmos Hassan and Robert Enriquez. The cast includes Deborah Puette (‘Grace’), Farshad Farahat (‘Hasan’), JoBeth Williams (‘Boots’), David Sullivan (‘Mikey’), Lesley Fera (‘Mary Clarke’), Jeff Kober (‘Robby’), Andrew J. West (‘Eric’), Marcelo Tubert (‘Mohammad’), and Sawyer Gacka (‘Noah’).

"With CASH FOR GOLD, we set out to create a story that is as heartwarming as it is thought-provoking—a unique take on an emotionally powerful Christmas movie that celebrates the transformative power of forgiveness, kindness, and human connection,” said producer and CEO of Chariot Entertainment, Ahmos Hassan. “On behalf of Deborah Puette, Robert Enriquez, and our entire cast and crew, we are thrilled to partner with Freestyle Digital Media to bring CASH FOR GOLD to audiences everywhere. We couldn’t be more excited to share this inspiring work and its message of hope with the world."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire CASH FOR GOLD directly with producer Ahmos Hassan of Chariot Entertainment, which is represented by Elsa Ramo and Tiffany Boyle at Ramo Law.

CASH FOR GOLD website: www.cashforgoldthefilm.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

About Chariot Entertainment

Chariot Entertainment, founded in 2017 by Ahmos Hassan, is a Los Angeles-based production company dedicated to creating socially impactful entertainment that inspires understanding, empathy, and cultural connection. The company develops and produces scripted and unscripted television series and feature films, leveraging both original and existing intellectual property to explore diverse perspectives and foster meaningful dialogue. With a commitment to reshaping narratives and reflecting the richness of human experience, Chariot Entertainment aims to contribute to a more inclusive and connected American popular culture. CASH FOR GOLD, releasing digitally nationwide in early 2025 via Freestyle Digital Media, marks the company’s debut feature film production, with several others in development and various stages of completion.

