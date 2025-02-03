ADB Appoints Leah Gutierrez as Director General For New Sectors Department 3

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (3 February 2025) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Leah Gutierrez as Director General for a newly-formed department within the bank.

Ms. Gutierrez assumed the leadership of Sectors Department 3, which will manage operations for finance, human and social development, and public sector management and governance.

“The bank aims to deliver on the ambitious development goals of its corporate strategy and help meet the rapidly evolving needs of its member countries,” said Ms. Gutierrez. “ADB will continue to collaborate and innovate as client demands grow.”

Ms. Gutierrez has over 35 years of professional experience, including 24 years at ADB. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Gutierrez was the Director General of the Pacific Department where she led the planning, implementation, and supervision of the department’s work to support the Pacific region. She has also held senior positions in ADB’s Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department, Southeast Asia Department, and Office of the Secretary.

A national of the Philippines, she holds a PhD in Economics from University of Pennsylvania, USA, and a bachelor's degree in Business Economics from the University of the Philippines.

ADB introduced a new operating model in 2022 to better serve the rapidly changing needs of its developing member countries. To support this mandate, the Sectors Group was restructured into three distinct Sector Departments, ensuring a balanced spread of responsibilities. The realignment will enhance managerial oversight, improve operational efficiency, and ensure more effective leadership across all functions.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.