Covyne Entertainment Unveils Dolven: Runes Gambit – A New Medieval Fantasy Card Game

The official poster for Dolven: Runes Gambit, showcasing the game's rich medieval fantasy theme and strategic card-battling mechanics. Set to debut at The Game Expo in Melbourne, this new tabletop experience brings the world of Dolven to life. The contents of the ?Dolven Runes Gambit deck includes a red deck, blue deck, treasure deck, mana tokens and dice

A 2 player card game inspired by the upcoming Dolven video game, featuring tactical combat, immersive fantasy and a Kickstarter campaign to expand production.

The physical card game captures the essence of Dolven’s battle mechanics, offering both fans of the video game and newcomers an exciting new way to play.” — Andrew Naish

MELBOURNE , VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covyne Entertainment, the indie game studio developing the PC video game Dolven, has officially announced Dolven: Runes Gambit, a two player physical card game set in the same fantasy universe. This new release will make its debut at The Game Expo, held at the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre on March 22-23, 2025.The developers have incorporated similar card play mechanics of the upcoming Dolven video game launching on Steam, Dolven: Runes Gambit is a strategic card battler that blends medieval fantasy elements with dynamic gameplay.“We wanted to create an experience that extends beyond the digital realm, allowing players to bring the Dolven universe to their tabletop, The physical card game captures the essence of Dolven’s battle mechanics, offering both fans of the video game and newcomers an exciting new way to play.” ” Andrew Naish, Principle Developer at Covyne Entertainment.Attendees at The Game Expo will have the first opportunity to get hands-on with Dolven: Runes Gambit, participate in exclusive play sessions, and meet the developers behind the project. A limited edition of decks will be available for purchase, giving early adopters a chance to dive into the action before the full retail release. Each deck contains the components for two players, a red deck, blue deck, treasure deck, mana tokens and dice.To support further production of the game, Covyne Entertainment will be launching a Kickstarter campaign, allowing fans to back the project and secure exclusive rewards. The Kickstarter is expected to be live on 1st March 2025. Additionally, the studio is actively seeking a publishing partner to help bring Dolven: Runes Gambit to a wider audience.For more information about Dolven: Runes Gambit and Covyne Entertainment’s upcoming releases, visit www.covyne.com/runes-gambit

