Covyne Entertainment Unveils the Demo Release of Dolven – RPG Turn-based Deck Builder in a Medieval Fantasy World

Dolven Key Artwork on Steam Poker style gameplay in the card mechanics of Dolven 4x4 Grid based battlefield, each column is linked to a pillar set.

Dolven’s demo debuts on Steam, blending tactical RPG combat with innovative card-combo mechanics in a rich medieval fantasy world.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covyne Entertainment is proud to announce the public demo release of Dolven, a tactical RPG and turn-based card deck-builder that combines strategic combat with deck-building mechanics. The theme is a medieval fantasy world with some unlikely characters such as zombies and werewolves. The demo offers players around one and half hours of gameplay.Blending tactical squad-based battles with a “card-combo” system inspired by poker, Dolven introduces players to strategic encounters where every decision matters. "We set out to make Dolven as engaging for its narrative as it is for its gameplay,” said Andrew Naish, founder of Covyne Entertainment. “The card mechanics are designed to feel new and exciting, with a pillar system that lets players build hand combos similar to poker. This creates a rich card play experience not seen in other deck builders. Plus, there’s a twist at the end of the demo that will leave players eager for the next dungeon.”Development JourneyThe journey of Dolven has been a story of passion and perseverance. Initially conceived as a multiplayer game, the ambitious scope proved too challenging for a solo developer. After a year, founder Andrew Naish scrapped the multi player version and refocused efforts on a single-player game, which has now been in development for over two years. The alpha gameplay demo debuted at PAX Melbourne 2023, generating significant interest.Since PAX, Dolven has grown into a collaborative effort. Mike Roberts, founder of The Kids From Yesterday creative studio, and Trent Eumen, a recent Swinburne University graduate who connected with Naish at PAX, have joined the project. Additionally, Brionne Naish, Andrew's wife and the studio’s creative director, plays a key role in marketing and event planning and leads the development of Covyne’s upcoming board game and the suspenseful FPS survival horror game, Maralinga.About Covyne EntertainmentFounded by Andrew Naish, Covyne Entertainment is a passionate indie game development studio dedicated to creating story-driven games with rich worlds and captivating characters. Dolven is the studio's debut release, complemented by additional projects, including Maralinga, a survival horror set in the Australian Outback inspired by true events, and a Dolven board game is also in the pipeline.For more information and to download the free Dolven demo, visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/3155820/Dolven_Demo/ For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Covyne EntertainmentEmail: contact@covyne.comPhone: 0423345500

