MPD Makes Arrest in Quincy Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in Northwest.

On Friday, October 25, 2024, at approximately 5:47 p.m., an officer of the Fourth District was patrolling in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, when they heard the sounds of gunshots. The officer responded to the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest, and located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, October 28, 2024, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Hazma Jamil Mubah-Wrotten, of Clarksburg, MD.

On Friday, January 31, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC in Maryland.

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, the 16-year-old juvenile male went through the extradition process and was returned to Washington, DC. He was transported to the Juvenile Processing Center where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Custody Order, with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24166091

