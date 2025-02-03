Innovative University Partnership Builds Pathways for International Student Success

Our partnership with HMS has been instrumental in supporting students from around the world who are eager to pursue their dreams of higher education.” — David Schankweiler

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (Harrisburg University) and Howell Management Services (HMS), a global leader in higher education recruitment , are proud to announce the renewal of their partnership. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to providing international students with access to high-quality academic programs that combine rigorous education with experiential learning opportunities. Together, Harrisburg University and HMS continue to pave the way for international students seeking academic excellence and career advancement in today’s most competitive industries, including pharmaceuticals, financial technology (FinTech), big data, and entrepreneurship.Harrisburg University has established itself as a leader in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) disciplines through its innovation-driven approach to education and industry collaboration. The university’s mission to provide affordable and accessible education resonates with students worldwide – especially those looking to excel in high-demand fields. Through this renewed partnership, HMS will remain a trusted advisor and recruiter for Harrisburg University in connecting international students with the university’s graduate programs tailored to meet the needs of future-defining industries worldwide.“Our partnership with HMS has been instrumental in supporting students from around the world who are eager to pursue their dreams of higher education,” said David Schankweiler, Interim President of Harrisburg University. “Together, we are committed to providing access to premier academic programs with the added benefit of practical experience necessary to thrive in their chosen fields.”Legacy of a Productive PartnershipThe partnership between Harrisburg University and HMS is built on a legacy of shared values and impactful collaboration. Over the years, HMS has played a pivotal role in guiding international students through the complexities of applying to and enrolling in US universities, ensuring a seamless process from application to campus arrival.“HMS is proud to strengthen our partnership with Harrisburg University,” said Justin Howell, Managing Director of HMS. “By working together, we are providing international students with access to exceptional graduate-degree programs and impactful hands-on experiences. We are excited to continue supporting students in their journey toward success with Harrisburg University.”High-Demand Academic ProgramsHarrisburg University offers a range of Master of Science (MS) programs that blend theoretical knowledge with real-world experience. These programs integrate hands-on experience through Curricular Practical Training (CPT), making them particularly attractive to international students who seek to enhance their technical expertise while applying their skills to meaningful, career-enhancing opportunities in their chosen industry. Programs include:• MS Analytics• MS Biotechnology• MS Computer Information Sciences• MS Consumer Behavior and Decision Sciences• MS Cybersecurity Operations and Control Management• MS Healthcare Informatics• MS Human-Centered Interaction Design• MS Information Systems Engineering and Management (ISEM)• MS Learning Technologies and Media Systems• MS Pharmaceutical Sciences• MS Project Management• MS TechpreneurshipEach program is designed with experiential learning at its core, allowing students to apply their classroom knowledge to solving real-world challenges. From technical innovation to leadership development, Harrisburg University’s STEM degree programs respond to local and regional needs while preparing students for rewarding careers in globe-spanning industries.In addition, Harrisburg University’s graduate programs offer the opportunity for further academic rigor and education, with doctoral-level programs in areas such as Computational Sciences, Data Sciences, and ISEM.Supporting Innovation and the Global WorkforceIn addition to advancing academic excellence, this partnership is strategically aligned to address global workforce demands in essential sectors, such as data analytics, healthcare, financial services, and IT infrastructure. By equipping students with the skills they need to move these industries forward, Harrisburg University and HMS are contributing to economic growth and societal progress across the globe.“Our partnership with HMS reflects our shared commitment to building the workforce of the future,” said Schankweiler. “Creating these pathways for our international learners is an incredible way to future-proof the industries that make the biggest difference to our quality of life here in Pennsylvania and across the globe. By offering academic programs that combine rigorous education with hands-on learning, we are preparing students to meet ever-higher demands in the world’s most dynamic and impactful sectors.”A Vision for the Future of AcademiaAs the partnership moves forward, both organizations remain committed to removing barriers to education and fostering opportunities for students to realize their full potential. Harrisburg University’s focus on accessibility, affordability, and innovation has made Pennsylvania a destination for ambitious undergraduate and graduate STEM learners and ensures students from diverse backgrounds can succeed. Meanwhile, HMS’s expertise in global recruitment provides a wide range of students with the guidance and support they need to navigate their educational journeys.For more information about Harrisburg University’s innovative STEM degree programs, visit www.HarrisburgU.edu . To learn more about Howell Management Services and their global recruitment expertise, visit www.HowellMgmt.com ABOUT HOWELL MANAGEMENT SERVICESHowell Management Services (HMS) is dedicated to empowering international students through innovative partnerships with accredited universities offering high-demand graduate programs. With a mission to inspire and transform lives, HMS connects students with practical, career-focused education while fostering global diversity and academic excellence. By designing strategies that boost enrollment and revenue for partner institutions, HMS serves as a bridge between education, opportunity, and global impact.ABOUT HARRISBURG UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYHarrisburg University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and is a private, nonprofit university offering bachelor's and graduate degree programs in the fields of science, technology, and mathematics. For additional information about the University's affordable, demand-driven undergraduate and graduate programs, please call 717.901.5146 or email Connect@HarrisburgU.edu. Stay updated by following Harrisburg University on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

