Food Health Collective Partners with Instacart to Revolutionize Food Is Medicine Programs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Health Collective (FHC), a leader in the Food Is Medicine movement, is proud to announce a new partnership with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America. This innovative collaboration empowers participants across the country to access a Registered Dietitian-curated grocery shopping experience designed to improve health outcomes and promote autonomy, choice, and dignity.Through this partnership, FHC participants working with Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) will receive a monthly grocery stipend through Instacart Health Fresh Funds to spend at grocers available on Instacart over three months. The stipend can be used on approved, nutrient-dense food items that support chronic condition management and overall wellness, including fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, fish and seafood, yogurt, nuts, seeds and nut butters, and dry beans. Participants can seamlessly shop for these items within the Instacart app, allowing them to select their preferred local retailer and shop for foods that align with their preferences and needs while adhering to their personalized health plans.The program supports individuals facing significant nutrition-related challenges. Among participants receiving this service:• 89% face food insecurity• 20% suffer from malnutrition• 55% have 2+ chronic conditions that can be improved with diet• 20% have English as a second language• 32% reside in historically underserved neighborhoods• 29% were under the age of 40, 46% between 40-59, and 25% were 60 or olderAmong health plan members who were eligible but unresponsive to outreach efforts, the addition of Fresh Funds boosted program participation and engagement by 20%.“Partnering with Instacart enables Food Health Collective to take another transformative step in advancing Food Is Medicine programs,” said Maya Rams Murthy, MPH, RDN, CEO of Food Health Collective. “This collaboration allows us to provide participants with greater access to nutritious foods while maintaining the dignity and autonomy that are central to our mission. Together, we’re equipping individuals with the tools they need to reduce chronic conditions and achieve lasting health improvements.”“Access to nutritious food and expert dietary guidance is key to building healthier communities. Our technology, selection and nationwide reach enable organizations like Food Health Collective to integrate accessible nutritious food into healthcare,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Health at Instacart. “Our tools empower individuals to act on FHC’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionists’ advice, making it simple to have medically tailored groceries from trusted local retailers delivered directly to their doors.”The Fresh Funds program also integrates directly with Food Health Collective’s app (Food Health Rx) where participants can access recipes and culinary educational tools curated by their RDNs. These resources empower participants to make informed dietary choices, enhance their cooking skills, and sustain healthy eating habits long-term.The program is currently available to members of select health insurance plans partnering with FHC, with plans for future expansion. By combining Food Health Collective’s evidence-based Medical Nutrition Therapy with Instacart’s intuitive online grocery shopping and facilitated delivery, this partnership sets a new standard for leveraging food as a cornerstone of healthcare.About Food Health CollectiveFounded in 2021 by Krista Yoder, MPH, RDN, PMP, PBA, FAND and Maya Rams Murthy, RD, MPH, Food Health Collective is the leader in the Food Is Medicine movement, providing comprehensive nutrition solutions that integrate Medical Nutrition Therapy, culturally relevant food delivery, and a personalized digital platform. The Founders saw a gap in the healthcare system through many years of experience and noticed healthcare wasn’t utilizing the most cost-effective solution to improve health: nutritious food. They also noticed that many approaches failed to involve Registered Dietitians, the true experts in food and nutritional health. With a focus on improving the lives of individuals managing chronic conditions, FHC partners with health plans to provide cost-effective, nutrition-focused interventions that improve outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and promote long-term wellness. For more information, visit www.foodhealthcollective.org About InstacartInstacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.