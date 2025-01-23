Food Health Collective Announces New Name for Its App: Food Health Rx™

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Health Collective, a leader in the Food is Medicine movement, is excited to announce the rebranding of its mobile app to Food Health Rx. Formerly known as Eat Ahara, the new name reflects the organization’s enhanced focus on delivering personalized nutrition as a cornerstone of improving health outcomes in partnership with the communities they serve. Uniquely, the user experience is anchored by a personal experience with a Registered Dietitian.Food Health Rx is the first app of its kind to integrate foods and culinary education rooted in the diverse cultures and food traditions of its users—an essential approach for achieving sustainable lifestyle changes. The app features food and nutrition content created by diverse Registered Dietitians, supports translation into over 100 languages, and provides access to recipes from hundreds of cultural food traditions—empowering users to effectively manage their health for the long term.“This name change is more than a rebrand,” said Maya Rams Murthy, MPH, RD, CEO and Co-founder of Food Health Collective. “It underscores our commitment to making nutrition a driver of better health outcomes. The app empowers users to take charge of their well-being, aligning with our vision for a healthier future.”Krista Yoder, MPH, RDN, PMP, PBA, FAND, COO and Co-founder added,“With health insurance companies and providers increasingly supporting the Food is Medicine movement, this updated app positions Food Health Collective as the most comprehensive partner to support participants on their nutritional health journey.”The transition to Food Health Rx is part of the company’s broader rebranding initiative, which included its recent transformation from Ahara to Food Health Collective. With this change, the app continues to serve as an essential platform for bridging the gap between food and healthcare.To learn more about Food Health Rx, visit https://www.foodhealthcollective.org/app About Food Health CollectiveFounded in 2021 by Krista Yoder, MPH, RDN, PMP, PBA, FAND and Maya Rams Murthy, RD, MPH, Food Health Collective is the leader in the Food Is Medicine movement, providing comprehensive nutrition solutions that integrate Medical Nutrition Therapy, culturally relevant food delivery, and a personalized digital platform. The Founders saw a gap in the healthcare system through many years of experience and noticed healthcare wasn’t utilizing the most cost-effective solution to improve health: nutritious food. They also noticed that many approaches failed to involve Registered Dietitians, the true experts in food and nutritional health. With a focus on improving the lives of individuals managing chronic conditions, FHC partners with health plans to provide cost-effective, nutrition-focused interventions that improve outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and promote long-term wellness.

