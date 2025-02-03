White Orchid Counseling Welcomes Dr. Lisa Hines as Clinical Director

Dr. Lisa Hines joins White Orchid Counseling as Clinical Director, bringing expertise, compassion, and a vision for growth and innovation in mental health care.

Our team is thrilled to welcome Dr. Hines as Clinical Director. Her expertise and compassionate leadership will enhance our mission to provide exceptional mental health care.” — Johanna Kasperski

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Orchid Counseling is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Lisa Hines, PhD, LCSW, LPHA, CCTP, as the Clinical Director. Dr. Hines brings her extensive expertise, unwavering dedication, and compassionate approach to our growing team of mental health professionals.With a professional philosophy rooted in the belief that learning is a lifelong journey, Dr. Hines has spent her career fostering growth and resilience in individuals, couples, and families. Her integrative therapeutic approach combines evidence-based techniques such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), trauma-informed care, strengths-based modalities, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). This ensures every client receives tailored support to meet their unique needs and goals.“At White Orchid Counseling, I strive to create a collaborative space where learning and growth flourish. Together, we’ll discover what works best to help clients achieve their goals,” Dr. Hines shared. “Through trust, courage, and even humor, my aim is to provide a genuine, welcoming therapeutic experience.”Dr. Hines works with a diverse range of populations, including children, teens, and adults, providing services to individuals, couples, and families. Her warm demeanor, combined with a deep understanding of trauma and strengths-based techniques, makes her a trusted leader in the mental health field.White Orchid Counseling is excited to support Dr. Hines as she implements her vision for fostering connection, innovation, and collaboration within the organization and the broader community. Her leadership aligns perfectly with the practice’s mission to empower individuals through compassionate, expert care.About White Orchid CounselingWhite Orchid Counseling is a leading provider of mental health services, offering a broad range of therapy options tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. With a team of highly trained professionals, White Orchid Counseling specializes in evidence-based, trauma-informed care to support individuals, couples, families, and groups.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.