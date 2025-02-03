Submit Release
News Search

There were 370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,294 in the last 365 days.

White Orchid Counseling Welcomes Dr. Lisa Hines as Clinical Director

Dr. Lisa Hines joins White Orchid Counseling as Clinical Director, bringing expertise, compassion, and a vision for growth and innovation in mental health care.

Our team is thrilled to welcome Dr. Hines as Clinical Director. Her expertise and compassionate leadership will enhance our mission to provide exceptional mental health care.”
— Johanna Kasperski
ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Orchid Counseling is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Lisa Hines, PhD, LCSW, LPHA, CCTP, as the Clinical Director. Dr. Hines brings her extensive expertise, unwavering dedication, and compassionate approach to our growing team of mental health professionals.

With a professional philosophy rooted in the belief that learning is a lifelong journey, Dr. Hines has spent her career fostering growth and resilience in individuals, couples, and families. Her integrative therapeutic approach combines evidence-based techniques such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), trauma-informed care, strengths-based modalities, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). This ensures every client receives tailored support to meet their unique needs and goals.

“At White Orchid Counseling, I strive to create a collaborative space where learning and growth flourish. Together, we’ll discover what works best to help clients achieve their goals,” Dr. Hines shared. “Through trust, courage, and even humor, my aim is to provide a genuine, welcoming therapeutic experience.”

Dr. Hines works with a diverse range of populations, including children, teens, and adults, providing services to individuals, couples, and families. Her warm demeanor, combined with a deep understanding of trauma and strengths-based techniques, makes her a trusted leader in the mental health field.

White Orchid Counseling is excited to support Dr. Hines as she implements her vision for fostering connection, innovation, and collaboration within the organization and the broader community. Her leadership aligns perfectly with the practice’s mission to empower individuals through compassionate, expert care.

About White Orchid Counseling
White Orchid Counseling is a leading provider of mental health services, offering a broad range of therapy options tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. With a team of highly trained professionals, White Orchid Counseling specializes in evidence-based, trauma-informed care to support individuals, couples, families, and groups.

Johanna Kasperski
White Orchid Counseling
+1 3312445276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

White Orchid Counseling Welcomes Dr. Lisa Hines as Clinical Director

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more