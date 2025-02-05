UCC Networks to Debut All-in-One Collaboration Platform

UCC Networks will soon unveil its new collaboration platform, allowing businesses to connect with talk, text, chat, fax, and AI-powered services.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks, a leader in modern communication technologies, is set to introduce a comprehensive collaboration platform that integrates voice, chat, text, fax, and AI-powered services, alongside Microsoft Teams and Contact Center solutions.

Designed to enhance business communications, this new platform offers a unified approach to productivity and customer engagement. By consolidating multiple communication tools into a single solution, organizations can improve efficiency and streamline operations without the complexity of managing separate systems.

Innovative Features for Business Communication

The platform includes a robust suite of features aimed at optimizing collaboration and customer interactions:

Enhanced Microsoft Teams Integration

UCC Networks expands the capabilities of Microsoft Teams with:

• SMS and MMS messaging for modern communication

• Attendant Console for streamlined call management

• Call Recording for compliance and quality assurance

• Contact Center solutions to enhance customer experiences

• Chat Connector for interoperability between Slack and Teams

Advanced Customer Engagement Tools

Designed to improve customer service, the platform offers:

• Real-time wallboards for performance insights

• Intelligent call queues for efficient call handling

• Management tools for advanced analytics and reporting

• Supervisor features for real-time monitoring and coaching

AI-Powered Chatbot for Automated Support

The introduction of an AI-powered chatbot enables businesses to automate customer interactions, offering instant responses to common inquiries while allowing human agents to focus on complex issues.

Beta Program and Special Launch Offer

Ahead of its official release, UCC Networks is inviting businesses to participate in a beta testing program, providing early access to the platform at no cost. Participants will have the opportunity to explore its capabilities and offer feedback to refine the user experience.

In anticipation of the launch, UCC Networks is offering a limited-time promotion, allowing customers to choose from free AI chatbot services, voice seats, or Microsoft Teams calling options.

For more information or to enroll in the beta program, contact info@uccnetworks.com.

