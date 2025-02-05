The American Arbitration Association Association (AAA) and JAMS are Now Hearing Wyndham Claims Under Consumer Rules

Submit On Line Questionnaire For Free Evaluation of Your Claims By Experienced Consumer Attorney

I am delighted that we have been successful in having JAMS and the AAA administer Wyndham claims under consumer rules. Now Wyndham and WorldMark Owners have a cost effective timely avenue of relief.” — Howard Prossnitz

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Bedgood v. Wyndham, 88 F. 4th 1355, the Eleventh Circuit decided in favor of Wyndham Owners. Wyndham has now changed its arbitration clause to be acceptable to the AAA. The AAA will now hear Wyndham/ Worldmark cases. Meanwhile, the Law Offices of Howard Prossnitz was successful in getting JAMS dispute resolution services to also hear Wyndham claims under its streamlined consumer rules. Historically, according to AAA dispute resolution statistics, virtually all Wyndham claims settled. Arbitration is a much faster process than federal court litigation.

The following claims of Wyndham/ WorldMark Owners can be arbitrated due to these recent developments:

Promised a short sales meeting (90 minutes) in exchange for a small gift, but the presentation actually lasted hours;

Unable to make any bookings;

Unable to find available destinations;

Told loan could be refinanced at a lower rate;

Unsuccessfully tried to rescind within the cancellation period;

Told that maintenance fees could be paid by renting out points;

Subjected to undisclosed fees;

Misled as to amount of monthly payment;

Not told the percentage of first time Owners who are able to use their timeshares;

Told there would have legal ownership of real estate;

Not told that unavailable destinations could be booked on third party sites like Expedia for less money;

Not told of maintenance fee increases;

Not told that using points for car rental, airfare and cruises were more expensive than paying cash;

Not given sufficient time to read contract documents before being asked to sign;

Not told of Wyndham internal investigations concerning availability problem;

Vacations booked were interrupted by "Owner update" meetings;

Vacations booked were subject to unexpected fees; and

Subject to high-pressure sales tactics.

These are recurring claims that appear on consumer websites such as the Better Business Bureau site and topclassactions.com.

Mr. Kumar is a 2014 graduate of the University of Chicago Law School. He has experience in arbitrations and consumer class cases. He can file arbitrations for anyone residing in the United States. Submission responses for the intake questionnaire will remain confidential.

At this time, Mr. Kumar anticipates a hybrid fee model, with a flat fee to be paid upfront together with a contingency fee and any applicable statutory fees to be paid by Wyndham. Unlike many timeshare exit companies, you will be dealing directly with a lawyer who is committed to filing legal acton if pre-filing settlement is not possible. The fee arrangement will be finalized after the submissions are reviewed, but there will be no charge for reviewing questionnaire responses. Until Owners receive and sign a representation agreement, there is no undertaking of representation.

Mass arbitrations are a mechanism whereby a large number of individual arbitrations are filed, but are administered collectively. A large number of individual cases can be handled efficiently and in a timely manner. The American Arbitration Association has developed a special set of supplementary rules for such proceedings. These rules apply when twenty-five or more cases are filed. Arbitration is much faster and cheaper than a lawsuit. Extensive motion practice is discouraged. Evidentiary hearings may be conducted in person or remotely. Arbitrators are usually lawyers or retired judges. While lawsuits can get bogged down for years, arbitrations usually get resolved in six to nine months. Initial results against Wyndham have been encouraging. There are currently no pending class actions to join. Arbitration is a cost effective economical legal remedy for consumers. Hundreds of Owners have already come forward with claims of deceptive misleading high pressure sales practices. Therefore, a mass arbitration is a particularly useful tool for resolving these claims.

Mr. Kumar will be taking over pursuing Wyndham cases from The Law Office of Howard Prossnitz who has been litigating time share owner cases against Wyndham since 2019. Over 550,000 documents have been reviewed and key Wyndham personnel deposed. Former Wyndham executive Danielle Henderson cooperated in the investigation. Former Wyndham sales representatives have also offered their cooperation. Mr. Prossnitz has been contacted by over 200 Wyndham/WorldMark Owners who are interested in securing legal representation to pursue claims.

