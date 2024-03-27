New Class Action Filed by Wyndham Timeshare Owners Against Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. now Travel + Leisure, Inc.

Wyndham Timeshare Owners File Suit Alleging Deceptive Sales Practices

OAK PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Howard B. Prossnitz PLLC announces the filing of a new class action against Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. now known as Travel + Leisure, Inc. in the federal court for the Middle District of Florida. The lawsuit is styled Carol and Donald Yorks et al. v. Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc., No. 24-cv-575. For a copy of the complaint, email prossnitzlaw@gmail.com.

The case was filed in the federal court for the Middle District of Florida seeking to certify classes on behalf of all persons who bought Wyndham timeshares in the last three years in the States of South Carolina, Nevada and Maryland. In addition, the case seeks certification for a class of active U.S. Military personnel who bought Wyndham timeshares in the last three years and were not provided the 6 percent interest cap afforded them by the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

Plaintiff Donald York is a 78-year-old retired Methodist pastor. He alleges that he and his wife were deceived into buying a Wyndham timeshare under false pretenses including misrepresentations as to what he was purchasing. Plaintiff Taya Ann Fissix is on active service with the United States Army. She alleges that she and her husband were sold Wyndham timeshares based on misrepresentations.

In another case brought by the Law Offices of Howard Prossnitz, Bedgood v. Wyndham, (No. 21-cv-418 M.D. Fla.), the 11th Circuit declined to enforce Wyndham’s arbitration clause requiring that all disputes be submitted to the American Arbitration Association.

Among other things, the Yorks Plaintiffs allege that Wyndham failed to disclose to them that:

a. They will rarely be able to use their timeshares to stay at their desired locations;

b. They will need to book up to thirteen months in advance;

c. Their timeshares will have limited, if any, resale value;

d. They will be unable to refinance their timeshare purchases to replace Wyndham’s interest rate which can be as high as 15.99%;

e. Wyndham will not take their timeshares back unless they first pay off all amounts due to Wyndham;

f. Wyndham regularly offers better availability to non- Owners on whom it seeks to earn more money by selling them timeshares instead of making space

available to existing timeshare Owners;

g. If they want to stay at a Wyndham timeshare destination that is not available on the Club Wyndham website, they can go to expedia.com or similar free

public website and book the same destination which will be available on the public website;

h. They will not be able to rent out their timeshares to cover their maintenance fees;

i. Annual maintenance fees will increase significantly;

j. Using Wyndham points for car rental, airfare, and cruises will be more expensive than paying cash;

k. Wyndham owns and controls a large amount of available inventory, and the availability of destinations to customers is adversely affected by this fact; and,

l. Many first year Wyndham Owners are unable to use their timeshares, are not able to make bookings, and are not happy with their purchases.

The Law Offices of Howard Prossnitz has been pursuing time share owner cases against Wyndham since 2019. It has reviewed over 550,000 documents and deposed key Wyndham personnel. It has also secured the cooperation of former Wyndham Danielle Henderson in its investigation. Class certification has been fully briefed in the case of Kirchner v. Wyndham (No. 20-cv-436 D. Del.) which was brought for owners without arbitration clauses.

According to Mr. Prossnitz, ” In my view, during the last five years we have been successful in uncovering a treasure trove of evidence that will be invaluable in taking these cases to trial. We continue to hear from Wyndham owners on a weekly basis who want to pursue claims against Wyndham for its misleading sales practices. I look forward to vindicating the rights of Wyndham owners in a court of law.”

Mr. Prossnitz has 48 years of complex litigation experience with a focus on consumer class actions and investor fraud cases. Prior to starting his own practice, he was a partner at the Chicago law firm of Antonow and Fink.