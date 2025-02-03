Leading RF Amplifier Manufacturer Elite RF introduces a series of wideband solid-state RF Amplifiers

Broadband RF Amplifier

From 4KHz to 40GHz, Elite RF is set for tremendous business growth with its new set of muti channel amplifiers covering broadband applications

HANOVER PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite RF, based in the United States, is a leading company in designing and manufacturing solid-state RF amplifiers and high-power microwave generators, with capabilities extending to 40GHz. With its exceptional in-house engineering talent and an extensive portfolio of RF products, the company has established a reputation for high-quality products and customer satisfaction. Elite RF offers a wide range of off-the-shelf high-power RF amplifier modules to custom-designed RF systems, with power outputs ranging from 1W to 100kW. Their product lineup includes linear RF amplifiers in various configurations such as modules and rack mount systems. With its steep focus on building high quality products leading to customer satisfaction, the C-level executives collaborate closely with customers to develop tailored solutions for their industries including medical, military, aerospace, and communications. The company operates from a quality controlled 22,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, emphasizing robust designs, high manufacturing quality, and timely delivery.Elite RF is proud to introduce its new line of broadband high power RF amplifier systems specifically designed for test set-ups in the defense, research, communication and EMC world. These systems are multi-channel amplifiers with n number of modules providing the required gain and power across the customer’s bandwidth requirements.Elite RF is receiving a very positive market response for its 3 top selling wideband RF Amplifier systems which are mentioned here. The first is a 2-channel amplifier covering from 20MHz to18GHz and offers a saturated power of 20Watts. Another one is a 4-channel amplifier that covers 20MHz to 40GHz with a maximum power output of 20Watts across the band. The next one is a 50Watts system with start frequency of 1.5MHz and stop frequency of 18GHz consisting of 5 different mini modules required for amplification.The engineering talent and experience at the company enables the team to design highly complex systems in a lower time frame, creating a unique value proposition for the customers. This unique approach of incorporating RF amplifier modules with advanced control systems helps to serve new customer requests looking for wide band coverage in a single rack. Every custom design created for the customer is later added to the standard catalogue, reaching out to more customers with similar requirements.Elite RF is strategically expanding its technological capabilities by continuously investing in research and development. The company aims to transform its product range into a comprehensive one-stop solution for RF amplification needs. Visit www.eliterfllc.com for more information or to connect with the team!

