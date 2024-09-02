Elite RF launches revolutionary Wideband RF Power Amplifier for sub-6GHz applications

Wideband RF Amplifier

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite RF, a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave amplifiers, has announced the launch of its latest module - a wideband RF power amplifier for applications below 6GHz. This amplifier has the capability to amplify signals from 20MHz to 6GHz and can deliver a maximum output power of 20 watts. With this new addition to its product line of amplifiers, which go up to 40GHz, Elite RF aims to offer unique power amplifier solutions to RF system integrators.Having multiple narrowband amplifiers is cumbersome and introduces many complications in the design process. Space is always an issue when complex systems are designed for military, government, and commercial applications. A compact amplifier that can amplify input signals of varied frequencies adds significant value to system design. It gives designers the freedom not only to optimize available space for other components but also to make their systems as compact as possible.One of the best use cases for this wideband amplifier is in counter-drone systems. Drones have become a major concern for security and privacy in recent years due to their increasing use in various industries. This state-of-the-art power amplifier covers all major communication frequencies in the ISM band, including 433MHz, 915MHz, 2.45GHz, and 5.8GHz. This wideband coverage makes it a one-stop solution for countering drones in different environments. Elite RF has the know-how and capabilities to combine these 20-watt amplifiers to develop higher power amplifier systems like 100-watts that can transmit signals to greater distances.With a compact and rugged design, these amplifiers can be easily integrated into existing systems. "We are constantly engineering new wideband and high-power amplifiers. With our in-house RF amplifier engineering expertise, we have developed a 19-inch 2U rack amplifier that can amplify signals to 20 watts over 20MHz to 18GHz," said a spokesperson for Elite RF.From 1 watt to 100 kilowatts, Elite RF is at the forefront of designing RF power amplifiers to meet customer specifications. Reach out to Elite RF at sales@eliterf.com or visit www.eliterfllc.com to select from off-the-shelf amplifiers.

