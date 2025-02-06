Producer’s Rep Rene Leda & Analyst Jeffrey Hardy, Founder of Film Profit LLC, Lead Film Distribution and Sales Workshop

Film Distribution and Media Sales with Rene Leda, Jeffrey Hardy, and Ray Ellingsen Nancy Fulton, Writer/Producer NFM24 On-Demand Training for New Creatives

Filmmakers learn New Rules of Film Distribution and Minimum Guarantees in Upcoming Expert Workshop

You can still get traditional film distribution with minimum guarantees, but what you have to deliver up front has changed.” — Nancy Fulton - Founder of NancyFultonMeetups.com

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this panel workshop featuring Film Sales Agent Rene Leda , Moving Picture Media Group Producer Ray Ellingsen , and Film Analytics Expert Jeff Hardy, indie producers learn:- Why changes in the entertainment industry that are bad for the mini-majors and studios are turning out to be great for independent film and TV producers.- How savvy indie producers are earning funding and minimum guarantees from streamers and distributors through meeting specific project requirements.- Statistics on film audiences online and off that explain why feature film content demand is accelerating worldwide.- Why audience identification, audience building, and pre-production film marketing, has suddenly become as much a part of filmmaking as casting, directing, and editing a film.- How new film funding models and film distribution strategies use proof of market, project/genre appropriate name-talent, and other factors to determine film value before production.Filmmakers confronting this year’s hungry, but very turbulent media marketplace, will find this expert workshop covers skills they need to thrive in 2025. Tickets are available at NancyFultonMeetups.com Expert BiosFilm Sales agent and seasoned executive producer Rene Leda has over 28 years of experience in the film and television industry. His expertise ranges from developing and distributing television programs in international markets, to handling programs for companies like Twentieth Century Fox TV International, Warner Bros., ABC, CBS, Columbia Pictures, BBC. In 2004, Rene formed NetMinds Inc., a distribution company selling films, series, and formats to markets worldwide. Leda’s NetMinds joined forces with Anatol Chavez/Terra Entertainment in 2009 to create Synergetic distribution, an entertainment production and distribution company. Learn more at Netminds.us.Producer Ray Ellingsen has been profitably producing projects for more than thirty years. With credits on 50+ productions as producer, executive producer, line producer, writer, director, and studio manager, he has extensive experience in developing, funding, producing, and acquiring distribution feature films, documentaries, and commercial projects. In 2009, Ray founded Moving Pictures Media Group (MPMG), a production company that develops and produces projects for both outside clients and in-house productions. Learn more at MovingPicturesMG.com.Film Analytics Expert Jeffrey Hardy, founder of FilmProfit, LLC, has acted as film finance and distribution analyst for Hollywood Reporter, Fortune Magazine, The Philadelphia Enquirer, The Washington Times and The Black Film Report, among other publications. He has appeared by invitation before the California Film Commission, National Media Network. He routinely works with studios and producers to analyze screenplays, production budgets, marketing strategies and distribution plans to maximize probability of profitable release, and consults with savvy investors looking to ensure they put their money where it will earn the maximum financial return. Learn more at FilmProfit.com.Moderator Nancy Fulton is a prolific producer and serial entrepreneur with 60,000+ followers on Meetup.com. Since 2015 she has been providing support and training to professional producers, screenwriters, authors and podcasters through live events and video training. Full details can be found at NancyFultonMeetups.com.

