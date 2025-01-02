Film Profit Expert Jeffrey Hardy and Film Funding Expert Michael Praver Lead 2025 Filmmaker Opportunities Workshop

2025 Filmmaker Opportunities Workshop with MPMG Producer Ray Ellingsen, Film Profit LLC Jeffrey Hardy, and FilmFundingLA.com Michael Praver Nancy Fulton, Writer/Producer

Amazon, Neflix, Apple and other streamers are dramatically cutting production. This creates new options for Independent Filmmakers with high-value projects.

New distribution and funding opportunities will finally reach independent filmmakers in 2025.” — Nancy Fulton - Writer/Producer

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Film Profit LLC Expert Jeffrey Hardy, Moving Pictures Media Group Producer Ray Ellingsen, and Funding Expert Michael Praver, will address changes in the 2025 media market currently opening the doors for independent filmmakers with $1M+ projects. For full details and tickets to this upcoming workshop visit NoBetterFriend.com Recent changes in business operations by multi-national streamers like Netflix, Apple, and Amazon are already having a dramatic impact on independent features featuring name talent and the right production and funding strategies. In this workshop independent filmmakers will learn how to leverage the new media market to get the funding, distribution, and support they need to make their multi-million dollar film projects for audience worldwide.Topics Addressed:- How the collapse of studio and streamer production is creating a larger market for high-value indie films.- How indie producers are stepping up to create the media streamers need to retain their subscribers.- What types of projects will secure paying distribution in 2025—and why indie projects with name talent in the right genres are in high demand.- What minimum guarantees are and how they ensure full funding.- New funding sources that reduce or eliminate the need for investors.- Expanded film funding options, including SBA and economic development financing for filmmakers in Los Angeles and nationwide.This workshop is ideal for:- Seasoned writer-producers looking for innovative ways to move their projects forward.- Studio-system insiders transitioning into the post-studio production industry.- New filmmakers learning how to turn their passion for storytelling into a sustainable career.Speakers and BiosRay Ellingsen – As a Producer with over 30 years of experience, Ray has produced more than 50 projects as a producer, executive producer, line producer, writer, director, and studio manager. In 2009, he founded Moving Pictures Media Group (MPMG), which develops and produces projects for clients and in-house production. Ray brings a wealth of expertise in developing, funding, producing, and acquiring distribution for feature films, documentaries, and commercial projects.Jeffrey Hardy – As Film Analytics Expert & Founder of FilmProfit LLC, Jeffrey has served as a film finance and distribution analyst for The Hollywood Reporter, Fortune Magazine, The Philadelphia Enquirer, The Washington Times, and The Black Film Report. He has appeared before the California Film Commission and the National Media Network by invitation. Jeffrey regularly consults with studios, producers, and investors to analyze screenplays, production budgets, marketing strategies, and distribution plans to maximize the probability of profitable releases.Michael Praver – Michael has helped more than 60 filmmakers fund their production companies since 2015. With deep knowledge of unsecured credit options, business and corporate credit alternatives, equipment financing solutions, SBA programs, and bank funding requirements, he empowers producers to launch and grow their ventures swiftly.Nancy Fulton – Prolific Writer/Producer Nancy, founder of No Better Friend Entertainment LLC, Nancy Fulton Meetups, is a prolific producer and serial entrepreneur with over 60,000 creatives who follow her Nancy Fulton Meetups events. Her events are designed to help members to hear from industry leaders and master new skills so they are better prepared to earn a good living creating what they love for a living.About No Better Friend Entertainment LLCWriter/Producer Nancy Fulton has hundreds of video, book, film, podcast, and live event credits earned over 20+ years working as an independent creative. Core to her career has been supporting authors, screenwriters, producers, and experts in a variety of fields to master the skills they need to enjoy creative freedom profitably. You can learn more about her work at NoBetterFriend.com.

