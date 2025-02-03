TrunkMate Releases Study Highlighting Growth in Car Camping Popularity

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrunkMate has shared insights into the rising interest in car camping as a preferred travel choice. Recent research shows that car camping has seen a 25% year-over-year increase in online searches, with over 1.5 million global searches for "car camping" recorded in 2024 alone. Google Trends data confirms a steady rise in interest over the past decade, with significant growth during spring and summer months. In June 2024, search interest was 40% higher compared to the same period in 2019, underscoring its popularity.

The motivations behind car camping are clear. Over 70% of travelers cite affordability as the main reason for choosing car camping over traditional accommodations.

Flexibility is another key factor, with 65% appreciating the freedom to travel without rigid schedules. Many travelers, around 60%, value the practicality of sleeping platforms that transform SUVs and cars into mobile havens, offering both comfort and convenience.

The pandemic played a pivotal role in boosting the popularity of car camping. By 2021, there was a 50% surge in searches for "best car camping gear," as more individuals sought safe, socially distanced travel options. This interest has sustained over time, with the global car camping market projected to grow to $5.4 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8%.

TrunkMate’s survey further highlights gear preferences among car campers. Sleeping platforms are regarded as essential by 78% of respondents, with durability and ease of assembly cited as top priorities. Storage solutions, including collapsible bins, are favored by 65%, while rechargeable lighting systems and power banks are popular with 55%. Feedback from TrunkMate customers frequently highlights the convenience and quality of their sleeping platforms, which enhance comfort and usability.

Looking ahead, car camping is expected to evolve with more demand for eco-friendly and multipurpose gear. Travelers continue to redefine exploration, embracing the affordability and flexibility of this lifestyle. TrunkMate remains dedicated to providing innovative products that empower adventurers to explore comfortably and confidently.

