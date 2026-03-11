Urban Timber Tree Becomes Oregon's 1st Accredited Fire Wise Tree Contractor Helping Property Owners Prepare for Wildfire

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Timber Tree has been recognized as Oregon’s only accredited Fire Wise Tree Contractor, a status that has been welcomed as a significant step in wildfire risk reduction for property owners across the state. This accreditation reflects the company’s dedication to professional tree care and wildfire preparedness, and it brings focused expertise to residents who are seeking trusted guidance in making their landscapes safer in the face of increasing wildfire concerns.

For years, Urban Timber Tree has been known as a trusted provider of tree services in the Portland area, where certified arborists have been serving homeowners and businesses with comprehensive care for trees, from pruning and trimming to removal and health assessments. Under this new accreditation, enhanced wildfire‑focused services have been offered, with emphasis placed on fuel reduction, defensible space creation, and strategic tree management designed to lower wildfire risk around homes and properties.

The Fire Wise USA program, under which this accreditation is granted, supports proactive measures that reduce wildfire hazards by encouraging residents and contractors to adapt landscapes to fire‑aware practices. Trees and vegetation are recognized as significant factors in wildfire dynamics, and proper tree care; including removal of deadwood, reduction of ladder fuels, and correct pruning; is part of how wildfire risk is mitigated around structures and communities.

With this accreditation, Urban Timber Tree’s skilled arborists are positioned to assist clients in preparing properties for fire season by developing customized tree care strategies that align with recognized Firewise principles. This work has included assessments of vegetation, adjustment of tree canopies, removal of hazardous limbs and debris, and consultation about long‑term landscape planning that supports both property value and fire risk reduction.

The company’s commitment to safety and professional standards has been well established through years of service that prioritized tree health, structural integrity, and client satisfaction. Accredited arborists on staff bring experience and knowledge that enhance the effectiveness of wildfire preparedness efforts, which are increasingly relevant as wildfire impacts are felt in communities throughout Oregon.

Property owners have responded positively to the services provided, noting that landscape transformations not only improved safety but also enhanced the overall health and appearance of their trees. This dual benefit; increased wildfire resilience coupled with expert tree care — has been a hallmark of the work done by Urban Timber Tree.

Urban Timber Tree’s role as Oregon’s only accredited Fire Wise Tree Contractor underscores the company’s leadership in tree care and wildfire preparedness. The accreditation has been seen as an affirmation of the company’s ongoing efforts and has helped raise awareness among property owners about the importance of proactive landscape planning, especially in areas where wildfire risk is present.

