Minter Construction Reflects Decades of Trusted Craftsmanship in Home Renovations

JOHNS CREEK, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minter Construction & Remodeling, a family-owned general contracting company serving North Georgia, proudly celebrates decades of delivering exceptional home renovation projects. This milestone reflects trusted craftsmanship, personalized service, and a steadfast commitment to transforming homes into dream spaces for families throughout the region.

Since its founding, Minter Construction has specialized in comprehensive home renovations, including kitchen and bathroom remodels, custom deck building, roofing solutions, and new home construction. Serving communities such as Johns Creek, Suwanee, Cumming, Buford, Alpharetta, Roswell, and Milton, GA, the company has built a reputation for delivering projects on time and on budget, with exceptional attention to detail.

“Our team is proud to reach this milestone,” said Eric Minter, owner of Minter Construction & Remodeling. “Every project represents a family’s vision and trust in our ability to bring it to life. We approach each home with the same dedication, whether it’s a complete remodel, a custom deck, or a brand-new construction. It’s not just about building structures, it's about creating spaces that families love and enjoy for years to come.”

Minter Construction attributes its success to a client-first approach, combining modern design techniques with traditional craftsmanship. From initial consultation to the final finishing touches, the company emphasizes clear communication, collaboration, and integrity, ensuring each renovation reflects the homeowner’s vision and lifestyle.

This milestone reinforces Minter Construction’s position as a leading general contractor in North Georgia, trusted for quality, reliability, and expertise. Homeowners across the region continue to choose Minter Construction for projects that enhance their homes’ functionality, aesthetics, and value.

