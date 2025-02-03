SHAKE IT OFF CELEBRATES VALENTINE'S DAY ON FEBRUARY 9

LUCAS FERRARA & MERT ROBERTS ON SHOW POSTER DEBORAH GRAHAM WILL APPEAR ON SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! LINDSEY & LESLIE GLASS and PATRICIA BONIS ON SHAKE IT OFF!

We’ll heal all that irks you. Or we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!” — Lucas A. Ferrara, co-Host

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, February 9, 2025, SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! will air a Valentine’s Day special which will feature four special guests: Deborah Graham, Patricia Bonis, and Leslie & Lindsey Glass.Deborah Graham – host of TLC’s “The Psychic Matchmaker,” and the popular podcast “Psychic Connection with Deborah Graham” – will share her six secrets to finding “true love” and will offer some of the practical tips she’s used to match thousands of people. Deborah offers personal and confidential psychic readings, which can be done in-person (at her offices in Boca Raton, Miami, New York City, Long Island, and Augusta, GA), or over the phone.Patricia Bonis – a renowned interior designer with over three decades of experience designing homes, offices, and embassies for some of the world’s most influential leaders – is also a devoted equestrian who competes in various events. Her new book, "Jeddah Bride," is a moving memoir that explores her contentious relationship with a Saudi sheik and examines themes of resilience, sacrifice, and the bond between a mother and her children.Leslie and Lindsey Glass are a mother-daughter duo known for their work in recovery and wellness. Leslie is a bestselling author and journalist, while Lindsey is an author, screenwriter, and recovery advocate. Together, they have co-authored “ The Mother-Daughter Relationship Makeover,” which offers steps to restore and strengthen family bonds.Join Deborah, Patricia, Leslie, Lindsey, and the entire SHAKE IT OFF team, live — Sunday, February 9, 2025 —from 7-9 PM (Eastern) by tuning in to AM970 radio (if you’re in the New York Tri-State area), or listen to the broadcast here: https://shakeitofflive.com/ Should you miss the live program, catch us 24/7 on your favorite “podcatcher” of choice — including, Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube, among others.We’ll heal all that irks you. Or… we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!

