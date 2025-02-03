Cade & Associates Welcomes Dallas Stanley, CPA, to the Team

Dallas Stanley’s extensive experience and entrepreneurial mindset make him a perfect fit for Cade & Associates.” — Dr. Jason Cade, Ph.D., MBA, CFE, CSOE, AAMS

SALISBURY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cade & Associates is excited to announce the addition of Dallas Stanley, CPA, to its growing team of accounting professionals. With over two decades of diverse experience in accounting, tax preparation, business ownership, and real estate investment, Dallas Stanley brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to Cade & Associates.

Dallas Stanley, a licensed CPA in North Carolina, will play a key role in expanding Cade & Associates’ tax and accounting services, ensuring clients receive the highest level of expertise and personalized solutions.

About Dallas Stanley, CPA

Dallas Stanley’s career spans a variety of industries, showcasing his versatility and dedication to excellence. His professional journey includes:

• Tax Associate:

Dallas prepared corporate, partnership, and personal tax returns using the Thompson Reuters software platform and handled various ad hoc assignments for a local CPA firm in Albemarle, NC.

• Sole Proprietor:

As the owner of a successful retail business, Dallas tripled sales, negotiated a competitive lease, and implemented a game-changing sales platform. He also managed all regulatory and tax filings for the business.

• Controller:

Dallas served as the controller for multiple real estate development partnerships, overseeing accounting, disbursements, and bank draw documentation. He also negotiated a significant real estate sale, earning a substantial bonus for his contributions.

• Tax Associate:

At a large regional CPA firm (later acquired by Grant Thornton), Dallas prepared a wide range of tax filings, including property tax, corporate, partnership, individual, and gift tax returns.

Dallas earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

A Strategic Addition to Cade & Associates

Dallas Stanley’s extensive experience and entrepreneurial mindset make him a perfect fit for Cade & Associates. His ability to navigate complex tax scenarios, coupled with his business acumen, will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional service to our clients.

Dallas’s skills as a business owner, accountant, and real estate investor align seamlessly with Cade & Associates’ mission to deliver innovative and tailored financial solutions. His expertise in tax preparation, regulatory compliance, and strategic business management will enhance the firm’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

About Cade & Associates

Cade & Associates is a leading accounting firm dedicated to providing comprehensive tax, accounting, and financial services to businesses and individuals. With a team of experienced professionals, Cade & Associates is committed to delivering personalized solutions that empower clients to achieve their financial goals.

