Cade & Associates Announces Promotion of Virginia (Jenny) Harrington to Director of Tax Operations

Jenny’s dedication, precision, and leadership are exactly what we value at Cade & Associates, and we are confident she will bring even greater innovation to our tax operations.” — Dr. Jason Cade

SALISBURY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cade & Associates is proud to announce the promotion of Virginia "Jenny" Harrington to the position of Director of Tax Operations, recognizing her decades of expertise and outstanding contributions to the accounting profession.

With over 30 years in public accounting, Harrington brings unmatched experience in bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, and regulatory compliance. Her career spans leadership roles with notable firms in Salisbury NC, where she served as Bookkeeping and Payroll Department Supervisor, and exceled as a Staff Accountant. She also successfully operated her own accounting business, demonstrating entrepreneurial drive and mastery across multiple accounting platforms including QuickBooks and Peachtree.

An IRS Enrolled Agent since 2005, Harrington has consistently delivered client-focused results—from intricate tax returns to nonprofit 990 filings—and is known for her methodical approach, problem-solving acumen, and deep commitment to excellence. Her promotion to Director of Tax Operations marks a strategic step forward for Cade & Associates, positioning the firm to elevate its service offerings and operational efficiency.

Jenny’s dedication, precision, and leadership are exactly what we value at Cade & Associates, said Founder & CEO Dr. Jason Cade. Her promotion is a testament to her continued impact, and we are confident she will bring even greater innovation to our tax operations.

Outside of her professional achievements, Harrington actively serves as Volunteer Treasurer at North Main Baptist Church and maintains strong ties to the community.

About Cade & Associates

Cade & Associates is a leading accounting firm with CPA's licensed in multiple states offering a wide range of services, including bookkeeping, payroll administration, fractional CFO, tax prep, tax planning, forensic accounting, construction bookkeeping and more. With a commitment to excellence and personalized solutions, Cade & Associates helps businesses achieve their goals while leveraging the tax code for optimum savings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.