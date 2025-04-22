Cade & Associates Acquires Gary D. Morgan, CPA, P.A., Expanding Services and Strengthening Client Support

This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve clients with an expanded team and resources while maintaining the personalized attention that has always been a hallmark of both firms.” — Dr. Jason Cade

SALISBURY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cade & Associates is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Gary D. Morgan, CPA, P.A., a trusted accounting firm serving Salisbury, Concord, Kannapolis, Lexington, and surrounding areas. This acquisition represents a significant milestone for both firms and enhances our ability to provide a broader range of accounting, bookkeeping, and tax planning services to our valued clients.

Gary D. Morgan, CPA, P.A. has built a stellar reputation for delivering personalized financial solutions and supporting small businesses and individuals in achieving their financial goals. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by small business owners, Gary and his team have been instrumental in helping clients make sound financial decisions to foster growth and success.

As part of this acquisition, we are pleased to share that Gary D. Morgan will continue to work with Cade & Associates, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the same level of personalized service clients have come to expect. Additionally, all employees of Gary D. Morgan, CPA, P.A. have been retained, so clients will continue to work with the same familiar and trusted team.

Cade & Associates is a full-service accounting firm with expertise in all areas of accounting, taxation, construction accounting, and finance. Our team of highly educated professionals, including senior staff with advanced degrees such as MBAs and Doctorates in accounting, is dedicated to delivering the highest quality service to businesses of all sizes, from startups to large organizations.

This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve clients with an expanded team and resources while maintaining the personalized attention that has always been a hallmark of both firms. Together, we are committed to supporting your personal and business accounting, taxation, and financial needs with the same dedication and excellence you have come to rely on.

If you have any questions or would like to learn more about how this transition benefits you, please feel free to contact us. Cade & Associates is a leading full-service accounting firm offering comprehensive accounting, bookkeeping, tax planning, and CFO services. With a focus on delivering personalized solutions, we serve businesses of all sizes and industries, helping them achieve their financial goals with confidence.

