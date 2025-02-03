Cade & Associates Welcomes Karl Egnatoff, CPA, as Fractional CFO

We are thrilled to welcome Karl Egnatoff to Cade & Associates. His extensive experience & diverse skill set will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional financial services to our clients.” — Dr. Jason Cade, Ph.D., MBA, CFE, CSOE, AAMS

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cade & Associates is pleased to announce that Karl Egnatoff, CPA, CITP, has joined the firm as a Fractional CFO. Karl brings over 27 years of diverse experience in consulting, training, software engineering, and both public and private sector accounting to the team.

Karl Egnatoff, a resident of Myrtle Beach, S.C., has spent the past 21 years working as a consultant, trainer, and software engineer, engaging in projects for a wide range of business organizations. His extensive background includes approximately six years in public and private sector accounting.

Throughout his career, Karl has owned and operated several successful businesses, providing valuable services to the business community. This experience has equipped him with the insights and expertise necessary to write and present continuing professional education.

Karl is an active member of the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and the Information Technology Section of the AICPA. He holds several technology certifications, including Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP), Certified Software Engineer (CSE), and Certified Integration Developer (CID). Karl earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Marshall University.

We are thrilled to welcome Karl Egnatoff to Cade & Associates. His extensive experience and diverse skill set will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional financial services to our clients.

Cade & Associates is a leading provider of accounting and financial services, dedicated to helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to exceptional client service, Cade & Associates offers a comprehensive range of services, including tax preparation, tax planning, bookkeeping, payroll services, financial consulting, CFO services, and more. If you would like to discuss how we can help take your business to the next level, please reach out to schedule an appointment.

