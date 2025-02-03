LeadrPro and YourInterviewer Goes Fully Remote As CEO Runs Both AI Companies from Crete

www.leadrpro.com www.yourinterviewer.com Crete

To be a global company, you have to have a global perspective. The United States makes up less than 5% of the global population. To maintain influence, we need to be empathetic to other cultures.” — Chris Sheng

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeadrPro and YourInterviewer CEO, Chris Sheng, announced both companies are now fully remote as he runs both businesses entirely from Crete. LeadrPro, an agentic AI marketplace, and YourInterviewer, a voice AI powered content engine—will allow for employees to work from anywhere while assisting with digital nomad visas where applicable.The move comes when other tech giants like Amazon have enforced strict "back to office" policies. Although it has been widely rumored that these policies were put in place to actually get ahead of downsizing efforts."The world is rapidly changing, AI is helping companies become more efficient. I think the US feels like a rat race to many. While I believe that hustle mentality is critical for first time founders and entrepreneurs, at a certain point you need to shift focus on building a sustainable, profitable business. The venture capital markets have reflected that in recent years. To do that, it's about finding perspective and understanding global markets," says Sheng. "We have customers throughout the world, including many scattered throughout Europe. Part of this year abroad will be spent with these customers, understanding how they think about go to market and growth. We know based on their spending behavior on our platforms that they operate by a different set of rules."To that point, the United States accounts for less than 5% of the global population yet consumes 17% of the world's total primary energy.How Does Being Remote Affect Leadership?Sheng operates on a reverse schedule to accommodate his U.S.-based teams, starting his day at 4 PM Greek time (6 AM Pacific) and conducting meetings from 6 PM to midnight. By leveraging cloud-based collaboration tools and remote-first business strategies, Sheng ensures his companies maintain operational excellence while allowing him to prioritize health and creativity.Why Crete? The Inspiration Behind the MoveSheng’s decision to relocate was driven by a desire for a lifestyle aligned with longevity and wellness. Inspired by the Netflix documentary on Blue Zones—regions where residents live exceptionally long lives—he chose Crete for its Mediterranean diet, community-driven culture, and slower pace of life. "I wanted to see first hand why these communities live longer, after all what's the point in building wealth if you don't have your health," explains Sheng.A Broader Vision: What’s Next for Sheng?Sheng plans to continue his remote leadership journey by exploring other locations, starting with Albania, where Americans can stay up to a year on a tourist visa. From there, he aims to explore Italy, Croatia, and Montenegro, further testing his model of location-agnostic leadership while also spending more quality time with European customers.Sheng’s experiences highlight actionable lessons for business leaders:- Embrace remote work. Leverage digital tools to lead effectively from anywhere in the world.- Prioritize well-being. A healthy lifestyle supports better decision-making and sustained success.- Challenge traditional norms. Experimenting with new ideas—both in work and life—can lead to breakthroughs.About Chris ShengChris Sheng is a growth strategist and serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship. Known for his ability to scale startups and his public presence, Sheng is pioneering a new era of remote leadership. As the CEO of LeadrPro and YourInterviewer, Sheng continues to redefine what it means to lead from anywhere, currently operating from his base in Crete, Greece. If his name sounds familiar, he was also formerly engaged to media personality Courtney Stodden ( People Magazine ).

