Tech CEO To Fast 31 Days For Mental Health Awareness Month
72% of Founders struggle with mental health
Founders are under extreme pressure, they have to be a leader to their team while answering to investors. This is not a conducive environment for mental health and needs to be addressed.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to promote awareness amongst Founders during May, which is Mental Health Awareness month, Chris Sheng, Founder of tech startup LeadrPro will fast for 31 days.
— Chris Sheng
Similar to the effects social media is having on teens’ mental health through a filtered (and oftentimes unattainable) reality, so is the polarizing news that comes from the world of tech and startups on Founders. According to a 2023 global survey conducted by Yael Benjamin, founder of Startup Snapshot, 72% of founders struggle with mental health.
81% of founders hide their stress, fears and challenges from others, and more than half hide their stress from their own co-founders, according to the same survey.
“Having spoken with over a thousand founders throughout my career, I often hear how lonely and isolating the experience is. The first time I started a company, I ended up getting shingles. When you start out, you’re working 24/7 with zero pay. You’re failing over and over again. And while that is generally the formula for success, the process is not necessarily healthy. I think it’s time we address the elephant in the room and normalize the struggle,” said Chris.
In 2023, 770 startups shutdown, a sharp increase from the 467 in the previous year, according to Carta. And that number is only expected to rise in 2024 given the inhospitable funding climate.
The harsh reality is that 90% of all startups will fail. Statistically speaking, you are more likely to become a famous rapper than to build the next billion dollar company - but still thousands try every year. It’s time to support those entrepreneurs that suffer in silence.
Help spread awareness by fasting for a day and sharing the hashtag #fastingforfounders
Chris will be documenting his journey via the professional networking site, LinkedIn. To follow along, go to: https://www.linkedin.com/in/csheng/
About LeadrPro
LeadrPro helps professionals discover new software through community, content, and events. The company's mission is to disrupt the traditional B2B marketing model by cutting out the noise and driving straight to the meeting. LeadrPro is used by over 50,000 enterprise executives and hundreds of vendors.
