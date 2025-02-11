Keynote Speaker Registration Now Open for Game Changers Conference to Empower Women in Business

Red Hilton, Host of The Game Changers Conference

Empower Your Epic Self & Belmont City Press LLC unite to elevate local women entrepreneurs through visibility, networking, and keynote opportunities!

This isn’t just another conference, it’s a launchpad for badass women ready to make waves. If you’re looking for visibility, connections, and the confidence to own your space, this is the place to be.” — Jennifer Rego, Founder of EYES

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empower Your Epic Self (EYES) and Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) proudly announce their collaboration in hosting the highly anticipated Game Changers Conference on Friday, March 20th, 2025, from 9 AM to 4 PM at So Co Art Labs on Globe Street in Fall River. This unique event is designed to elevate women entrepreneurs, business leaders, and aspiring professionals, offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn, network, and step into the spotlight as keynote speakers.The conference, sponsored by EYES and hosted by Red Hilton of Belmont City Press LLC, flips the script on traditional business events. Attendees will participate in an interactive morning session packed with education and networking, followed by an afternoon dedicated to keynote presentations, where speakers will take the stage to share their stories and insights. The event concludes with a dynamic Think Tank collaboration, fostering a community of support and shared wisdom.WHY SPEAK AT THE GAME CHANGERS CONFERENCE?Visibility & Credibility: Becoming a keynote speaker positions professionals as industry leaders. Whether in real estate, small business, coaching, or sales, this conference offers a platform to establish authority and connect with an engaged audience.Amplify Your Influence: Attendees will learn how to leverage public speaking and social media to grow their audience, increase business opportunities, and create evergreen marketing content.Early Registration Bonus: The first 10 registrants who sign up by February 27, 2025, will be featured in an international press release announcing their keynote speech, providing an invaluable boost in exposure and credibility.CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS:Morning Session: Education & NetworkingAttendees will participate in hands-on workshops and interactive networking sessions aimed at enhancing their visibility and business growth. They will learn strategies to secure press and media coverage, gather testimonials and user-generated content, and write and publish guest blogs. The session will also cover ways to get featured on podcasts, refine elevator pitches and keynote speeches, identify ideal clients and strategic partnerships, and develop effective social media and PR strategies to maximize their impact.Afternoon Session: Keynote PresentationsEach attendee will take the stage to present their keynote address while fellow participants capture the moment through social media, amplifying visibility and reach. The conference offers an unparalleled platform to hone public speaking skills and build industry authority.Think Tank Collaboration: The day wraps up with an interactive Think Tank session, where attendees share insights, exchange expertise, and build professional relationships in a supportive, empowering environment.PRE-CONFERENCE COACHING WITH THE HOST"The Game Changers Conference is more than just an event—it's a movement that transforms businesses and elevates leaders. It has proven to be a game-changer for women entrepreneurs by boosting their SEO, expanding their professional networks, and enhancing their credibility through keynote speaking," says Hilton, Founder of Belmont City Press LLC and returning host of the annual EYES Conference.Hilton emphasizes that the impact of the conference extends beyond the stage, creating lasting connections, valuable press exposure, and a surge in confidence that drives business success.To ensure every speaker is fully prepared to shine, all keynote participants receive a 30-minute one-on-one coaching session with Hilton prior to the event. "This personalized session allows us to go over the 'rules of the game' and helps refine their elevator pitch, structure their keynote, and maximize their impact on stage," Hilton adds.ABOUT EMPOWER YOUR EPIC SELF (EYES)Founded by Jennifer Potter and Jennifer Rego, Empower Your Epic Self is the premier conference for women on the South Coast of Massachusetts. Dedicated to empowering women in business, EYES provides opportunities for growth, networking, and leadership development. " This conference is all about empowering women to step up, be seen, and own their expertise. We’re creating a space where female entrepreneurs can elevate their brands, connect with like-minded professionals, and leave with the confidence and visibility they need to grow their businesses," says Potter.Rego, owner of ThreeRegoCreative.com, specializes in WordPress website design, development, and social media management for small-to-medium-sized businesses. Potter Is the founder of Epic47.com, an entrepreneur, business strategist, and speaker.ABOUT BELMONT CITY PRESS (BCP)Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publishing company. They specialize in elevating entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and authors. Through coaching, publishing, and PR services, BCP helps clients establish credibility, grow their businesses, and simplify their marketing strategies. Hilton, a renowned expert in business coaching, has trained and coached thousands of professionals in sales, marketing, and public speaking.For more information on the conference visit EmpowerYourEpicSelf.comThis conference is not just about attending—it’s about taking the stage and making an impact. Join us for this transformative experience designed to promote, connect, and elevate women in business.

