AOJ Language School Launches Portuguese-Subtitle Courses to Meet Growing Demand from Brazilian Japanese Language Learner

AOJ Language School has added a Portuguese-Subtitle Japanese Course to support learners from Brazil, other Portuguese-speaking countries, easing studies.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online Japanese language school, "Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School," operated by Attain Corporation, has added a Portuguese-Subtitle Japanese Learning Course to its curriculum. This initiative is designed to support Japanese learners from Brazil and other Portuguese-speaking countries, making it easier for them to pursue their studies. AOJ Language School is currently accepting applications for the Spring Semester 2025. The school also offers online information sessions and free trial lessons. For more information or to participate, please feel free to contact the school.

HP: https://aoj-ls.jp/pt/

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school established by Attain, the company behind the Japanese e-learning material “Attain Online Japanese”, which has over 200,000 students on the American learning platform Udemy. They accept students from all over the world, and offer high-cost performance content at low tuition fees so that you can learn Japanese from anywhere in the world. Thanks to your support, they will be celebrating their 4th year of operation this spring, and they have over 300 students from all over the world studying with them.

The school provides two types of lessons: on-demand video lessons available 24/7 and live lessons, each 90 minutes long, conducted twice a week by a team of highly qualified Japanese language instructors. Previously, video teaching materials were offered in English, Chinese, and Vietnamese. However, in response to the growing number of inquiries from Japanese language learners in Portuguese-speaking countries like Brazil, the school has now expanded its offerings to include materials in Portuguese.

The school plans to continue expanding and enhancing the range of languages offered, as one of the key advantages of AOJ Language School is that students can learn Japanese in their native language.

The Spring Semester 2025, currently open for applications, offers courses for all levels of the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test), from N5 to N1, catering to various learning needs and proficiency levels. Applications can be submitted through the online application form, which takes just one minute to complete. The school also provides free trial lessons and online information sessions. To participate or learn more, please contact the school via the inquiry form. Additionally, you can visit the website to ask questions or request information materials.

*Please visit their website for more information and to request information materials.

School information session record for the last year:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vX_DYiAY0PA

<About Spring Semester 2025>

Courses offered:

・i-class (for beginners and N5 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

・ro-class (for N4 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

・ha-class (for N3 intermediate level study)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

・ni-class (for N2 intermediate to advanced level study)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

・ho-class (for N1 advanced level study)

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/jlptN2-ho.html

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: March 18, 2025, Japan time

Enrollment date: April 6, 2025, Japan Time

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

<School's Online Information Sessions>

1st Information Session: March 8 18:00-19:00 (Japan Time)

2nd Information Session: March 15 10:00-12:00 (Japan Time)

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information

RSVP: Please refer to the following URL to register via email or the form. Further details will be provided to registered participants.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html



<Spring Semester 2025 Enrollment Promotion>

They are running a special offer of up to 2 months free tuition for those who apply for admission by the application deadline.

・No enrollment fee.

・Free first month for all students

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<About AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school>

Website URL: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

(Website available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, and Portuguese)

Tuition Fee: ¥15,000 per month

Payment Methods:

1.PayPal: Monthly payments

2.Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

3.Credit Card: One-time payment for the entire semester (6 months)

Included in the above fees: Live class attendance fee, video class attendance fee, System usage fee

Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on other days.)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan



