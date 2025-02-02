If Lawyers Can Follow a Strict Black Dress Code, Why Object to the Dress Code in Temple ? – ‘Ranragini’ Questions

📢 STOP the False Propaganda on Temple Dress Codes! 📢 🔹 Temple dress codes are NOT just for women – they apply to EVERYONE! "If lawyers can follow a strict black dress code, why object to a dress code in Temple and respecting Temple traditions? Why the double standards?" –… pic.twitter.com/shxQV1iZVU — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) February 1, 2025

The administration of Mumbai’s famous Shri Siddhivinayak Temple has taken a commendable decision to implement a dress code in the temple. On behalf of all temples in Maharashtra, we welcome and fully support this decision. This dress code is not only for women but applies to all devotees. Therefore, the complaint filed by advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte’s daughter, Zhen Sadavarte, with the Women’s Commission, claiming it is an injustice to women, is merely a false propaganda.

Zhen Sadavarte’s parents are advocates themselves, and they follow the strict black dress code in court. If they accept this obligation, then why object to the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple’s dress code? Have Sadavartes ever filed a petition against the mandatory black lawyer’s attire in court? This question has been raised by Ms. Pratiksha Korgaonkar of the ‘Ranragini’ branch of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

Not only temples, but many mosques, churches, gurudwaras, and other religious places across the country also have dress codes. The Courts, police, hospitals, schools, and government offices have also enforced dress codes for years. Hence, the claim that only Hindu temples impose restrictions on women is incorrect. Air hostesses are required to wear revealing outfits, yet no one objects or files complaints. Hence raising objections to temple rules that promote cultural decorum is disgraceful.

Wearing inappropriate or revealing cloths while visiting temples cannot be considered ‘personal freedom.’ People have the liberty to wear what they want at home and in public spaces, but a temple is a place of worship. Devotees must respect the sacred environment and maintain religious decorum. Personal freedom should not overshadow religious discipline in temples. Therefore, if the temple administration requests devotees to avoid inappropriate or revealing attire, there is nothing wrong with it.

Just like temples, mosques and churches also have dress codes. Have the Sadavartes ever raised their voice against them? Even the Madras High Court upheld the requirement of ‘modest attire’ for temple entry and implemented a dress code across the state from January 1, 2016.