Governor Newsom announces additional state support to keep Pacific Palisades closed to non-residents

“I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his continued partnership as we respond to this unprecedented disaster,” said Mayor Karen Bass. “We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month. My priority continues to be rebuilding the Palisades as rapidly and safely as possible.”

On Friday, city officials announced the gradual removal of road closures and traffic control checkpoints, including in the Palisades. In response, the Governor immediately announced the surge of California Highway Patrol (CHP) resources along the Pacific Coast Highway and directed the California National Guard (Cal Guard) to remain on standby for rapid deployment if conditions require. As announced by Mayor Bass tonight, LAPD will transition responsibility for the Palisades access to CHP and Cal Guard starting Monday, ensuring continued security while strengthening emergency response efforts citywide.