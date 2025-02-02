Barry Michael Cooper Memorial Service To Be Held Friday, February 7

Photo Credit: Barry Michael Cooper

Visionary Writer and Filmmaker To Be Remembered In Harlem at Bethel Gospel Assembly

My father’s work was more than entertainment—it was a reflection of real life, a voice for the unheard, and a legacy that will continue to inspire...” — Matthew Cooper, Son of Barry Michael Cooper

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barry Michael Cooper , the pioneering writer, filmmaker, and journalist whose work profoundly shaped urban cinema and music culture, passed away on January 21, 2025, at the age of 66.Best known for penning the Harlem Trilogy films— New Jack City , Sugar Hill, and Above the Rim—Cooper’s storytelling illuminated the complexities of life, culture, and community. As a journalist, he was one of the first to chronicle the crack epidemic of the 1980s, writing groundbreaking pieces for The Village Voice and Spin Magazine. He also coined the term “New Jack Swing,” defining an era of music that blended hip-hop, R&B, and pop in the late 1980s and early 1990s.A memorial service honoring Barry Michael Cooper’s life and legacy will take place:Date: Friday, February 7, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PMLocation: Bethel Gospel Assembly, 2-26 East 120th Street, New York, NY 10035In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests that donations be made in Barry’s memory. Contributions may be sent via Zelle to cooperbrosproductions@gmail.com, supporting causes that were meaningful to him.“My father’s work was more than entertainment—it was a reflection of real life, a voice for the unheard, and a legacy that will continue to inspire,” said his son, Matthew Cooper. Barry Michael Cooper’s influence on film, music, and journalism remains immeasurable, ensuring that his storytelling and vision will resonate for generations to come.For media inquiries, please contact Theresa Redd via email at theresa@globalspectrumgroup.com or via phone at 917-445-7495.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.