CROWN HILL THEATRE TO HOST BROOKLYN TOWN HALL ON DEED THEFT AWARENESS, HOMEOWNER PROTECTION, AND GENERATIONAL WEALTH

Crown Hill Theatre, 750 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

On May 26 leading legal, real estate, and community voices unite in Brooklyn to confront deed theft, protect homeowners, and preserve generational wealth.

This evening is about education, protection, empowerment, and preserving our communities.” — Peter Tulloch, Founder & Operator

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As concerns surrounding deed theft, property fraud, inheritance disputes, squatting, and housing instability continue to intensify across Brooklyn, Crown Hill Theatre will host a Community Town Hall and Resource Forum on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, focused on homeowner protection, estate planning, generational wealth preservation, and educating residents about what deed theft actually is — and what it is not.Organized by Crown Hill Theatre in partnership with Assembly Member Stefanie Zinerman and Assembly Member Brian Cunningham, the event comes amid heightened public concern regarding housing displacement, elder vulnerability, predatory real estate practices, and misinformation impacting communities throughout Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant.The evening will feature a panel discussion led by respected African American attorneys, real estate professionals, and community advocates with expertise in estate planning, wealth preservation, real estate law, and homeowner advocacy.Featured speakers include Tonette Williams, Esq., founder of The Planners Project Law Firm, PLLC, which focuses on estate planning, elder law, wills, trusts, Medicaid asset protection, and wealth preservation for working families; Mable Ivory, a top producing real estate broker with nearly two decades of experience in New York City real estate and nearly $100 million in sales; and Audra J. Barrow, Esq., founder of Barrow Law Group and a veteran Brooklyn attorney with nearly 30 years of experience in estate planning, elder law, and asset protection. Attorney Dwayne B. Latimore, Esq., co-founding partner of Abraham & Latimore Law Group LLC, is also expected to participate.The discussion will focus on buying and selling property in New York City, protecting aging homeowners, estate planning, avoiding scams and predatory practices, understanding what legally constitutes deed theft, managing inherited property responsibly, and preserving generational wealth within Black and Brown communities.Peter Tulloch, founder and operator of Crown Hill Theatre, will also address attendees regarding the public controversy surrounding the theatre, the impact misinformation campaigns and harassment have had on the venue, and the importance of maintaining lawful and fact based conversations surrounding housing and property disputes.Tulloch will be joined by Sherease Torain, founder of the Black Homeowners Preservation Coalition, an advocacy organization focused on educating and supporting homeowners facing housing related concerns.Representatives will also be onsite to provide residents with information and resources related to deed theft concerns, homeowner protections, and housing related questions.“This evening is about education, protection, empowerment, and preserving our communities,” said Peter Tulloch. “Real deed theft victims deserve advocacy, resources, and protection. At the same time, communities deserve factual information, responsible dialogue, and lawful solutions that do not further destabilize neighborhoods, homeowners, businesses, or cultural institutions.”EVENT DETAILSWHAT:Community Town Hall and Resource Forum Deed Theft Awareness , Estate Planning, and Homeowner ProtectionWHEN:Tuesday, May 26, 20266:00 PM to 9:00 PMDoors Open: 5:30 PMWHERE:Crown Hill Theatre750 Nostrand AvenueBrooklyn, NY 11216Registration remains open and space is limited. Residents may register at www.crownhilltheatre.com or by emailing info@crownhilltheatre.com. For more information, please call 718-902-9641.

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