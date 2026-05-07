Crown Hill Theatre Responds to False Deed Theft Claims and Ongoing Harassment

Crown Hill Theatre, 750 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn venue calls for facts, accountability, and community clarity amid rising misinformation

These individuals are knowingly making false statements to advance their own interest” — Peter Tulloch, Founder & Operator

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a moment when concerns about deed theft have taken on renewed urgency across New York City, Crown Hill Theatre , a cultural venue in Crown Heights , is speaking out to correct what it describes as a sustained campaign of misinformation and harassment tied to false claims of property ownership.The business owner, Peter Tulloch, issued a public statement following weeks of disruption affecting artists, community partners, and scheduled programming.“My name is Peter Tulloch. I am the founder and operator of Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn,” Mr. Tulloch said. “In 2023, I rented & rebuilt the entire building to be utilized as a cultural and creative space for the community of Crown Heights. I do not own the building. I am a tenant operating under a lawful lease agreement.”“I care about the people of my community, and I would never knowingly associate myself with any endeavor that involved unlawful possession of property,” he said.The building at 750 Nostrand Avenue, where the theatre is located, was acquired through a court-supervised foreclosure process after years of unpaid taxes, according to public records and legal counsel representing the ownership entity. Title was conveyed through a recorded deed, and no active litigation currently challenges ownership of the property.Mr. Tulloch emphasized that Crown Hill Theatre has no role in the building’s ownership and operates independently as a rent-paying tenant. “I run a small and independent business,” he said. “I am not an employee of the landlord, and claims suggesting otherwise are entirely false.”In recent weeks, individuals asserting ownership claims have contacted booking agents, artists, and patrons, urging cancellations and, in some cases, confronting attendees outside the venue. According to the theatre, these actions have led to lost programming, reputational harm, and disruption to neighboring businesses.“These lies and this dishonest conduct must stop,” Mr. Tulloch said. “There have been ongoing efforts to harass artists, nonprofit organizations, event producers, neighbors, and patrons associated with this theatre.”The situation has unfolded amid broader public concern about deed theft, a practice that has displaced homeowners across the city. A recent article in The New York Times examined the issue in depth, including instances in Bedford-Stuyvesant where claims of deed theft have come under scrutiny. The reporting underscores both the seriousness of the problem and the importance of distinguishing verified cases from unsubstantiated allegations.“Deed theft is a serious issue that impacts families and communities across New York City,” Mr. Tulloch said. “The victims of unlawful property seizure deserve attention, protection, and real advocacy. Crown Hill Theatre stands with those victims.” He added, “But in this case, that is not what happened.”“These individuals are knowingly making false statements to advance their own interests,” Mr. Tulloch said. “We encourage everyone to research the truth before making a judgment.”Crown Hill Theatre, which opened in 2023, has hosted job readiness programming, school events, art installations, talent showcases, musical performances, community board gatherings, and various cultural programs in Crown Heights to just name a few. Mr. Tulloch, a longtime member of Brooklyn’s creative community, said the theatre remains open and committed to serving local artists and residents.The theatre is now preparing additional public-facing initiatives aimed at educating the community about property ownership, deed theft, and available legal resources, while continuing to operate its programming.“We stand on documented facts,” Mr. Tulloch said. “We ask that all defamatory statements cease immediately, and that harassment of our partners and patrons come to an end.”

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