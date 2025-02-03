Nuvem Acquires Louvir To Expand Advanced Analytics Capabilities

Louvir helps organizations enhance visibility and program management, address compliance needs, and identify opportunities to improve capture rates and reduce leakage.

Nuvem to integrate advanced analytics as a core differentiator in fast-growing pharmacy services solution

MOUNT LAUREL, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Nuvem announces the acquisition of Louvir , a leading provider of pharmacy analytics for FQHCs and grantees. With this acquisition, Nuvem accelerates the development of its advanced analytics arm to best serve C-level executives and pharmacy leaders operating within the everchanging 340B landscape. Louvir helps organizations enhance visibility and program management, address compliance needs, and identify opportunities to improve capture rates and reduce leakage.“Our customers deserve better visibility into their 340B programs,” says Nuvem CEO Scott Seidelmann. “To truly deliver on the promise of being a holistic pharmacy solution , we need a world-class analytics arm to bring unparalleled insight that drives cost saving opportunities. Louvir has started this work, and we’re excited about continuing their efforts within Nuvem.”Adds Louvir founder Brad Becker, “Louvir is thrilled to join the Nuvem family to collaborate with their team of industry experts and leverage cutting-edge technology, advanced insights, and analytics to empower grantees to optimize their 340B Programs and enhance patient care.” Becker and team will join Nuvem this month and Louvir customers will continue to work with the team and product they know and trust.MORE ABOUT LOUVIR AND THE ACQUISITION“Louvir has been the ideal solution to help manage the financial, data, and patient access components of our large and complex 340B program. The audit functionality in particular has been a game changer to manage program compliance through automated and streamlined tools,” says Louvir customer Anthony Armstrong, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Howard Brown Health.Today, Louvir has helped covered entities identify $10M+ in missed revenue, save 1000s of FTE hours and validate 90% of internal audit claims. Current customers include leading organizations like Howard Brown Health, Providence Community Health Centers and Community Health Northwest Florida.With its fully integrated suite of pharmacy solutions built over the past decade, Nuvem continues to invest in new ways to improve their facilitation of 340B programs to help covered entities promote healthier communities and drive savings. In addition to providing this premium optimization service on top of its TPA, Nuvem will integrate analytics as a core differentiator in fast-growing pharmacy services solution. Today, more than 25% of the 340B grantee market partners with Nuvem today, including 50+ covered entity owned pharmacies utilizing management and support services.The Nuvem team will be at NACHC in D.C. this week and the 340B Winter Coalition in San Diego later this month showcasing the advanced analytics capabilities and sharing a sneak peek into the next-generation of its pharmacy management services.# # #

