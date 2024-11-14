Nuvem, A Leading Pharmacy Technology and Services Company, Appoints New CEO

Scott Seidelmann

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuvem, a high-growth, healthcare technology company offering an integrated suite of pharmacy claims administration, high-level of 340B support and services and onsite pharmacy management services to safety net healthcare providers, announced today that Scott Seidelmann has joined the Company as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Seidelmann has more than 25 years of experience in provider-oriented healthcare and pharmacy technology and services and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the 340B industry, with an emphasis on client success and growth.Most recently, Seidelmann was the EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Omnicell, a publicly traded pharmacy technology and services company primarily serving health systems. Throughout his career, Seidelmann has focused on utilizing technology and services to help providers deliver improved patient care more efficiently and effectively.“I am excited to join Nuvem and grateful for the opportunity to help steward this incredible Company, alongside the Executive Leadership team,” said Seidelmann. “Pharmacy is an essential aspect of both patient care and financial success for FQHCs, grantees and hospitals. With the 340B program constantly evolving, it is vital for these entities to have a technology expert and trusted, knowledgeable partner to guide them through this shifting landscape. I feel confident, that is Nuvem.”Kurt Brumme, Partner at Parthenon Capital, said “We are delighted to have Scott join the Nuvem team and believe his deep industry experience and growth mindset are key characteristics that will propel Nuvem into its next phase of transformation.”Matt Umscheid departed from his role as CEO at the end of October. During his tenure, he unified multiple divisions under the rebrand of Nuvem, introduced a holistic solution that improved client experience, drove significant innovation to entities, while staying true to the Company’s mission and values.“On behalf of Nuvem, I want to sincerely thank Matt for his contributions and his dedication to our clients, people and brand,” said Brumme. “We wish him the very best and know he will do great things in the future.”“I would like to thank Parthenon Capital Partners for the opportunity to lead Nuvem during my tenure here,” said Umscheid. “It has been an honor working alongside, what I consider, to be the best in the business. I am proud of what we accomplished to produce a more unified team and a holistic solution that is in line with the changing 340B landscape.”About Nuvem:Nuvem is an industry trusted integrated pharmacy partner, offering innovative pharmacy management, 340B technology and compliance solutions. Nuvem provides a holistic solution, empowering healthcare organizations to achieve optimal outcomes and maximize their pharmacy programs' potential. With a relentless focus on client success and a commitment to innovation, Nuvem is driving lasting change in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.nuvem.com About Parthenon Capital:Parthenon Capital is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco and Austin. Parthenon utilizes niche industry expertise and a deep execution team to invest in growth companies in service and technology industries. Parthenon seeks to be an active and aligned partner to management, either through recapitalization transactions or by backing new executives.Parthenon has particular expertise in financial and insurance services, healthcare and technology services, but seeks any service, technology or delivery business with a strong value proposition and proprietary know-how. For more information, visit www.parthenoncapital.com

