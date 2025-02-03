Quorum Launches Grassroots Advocacy Updates, Introduces Game-Changing Video Messages

Quorum launches video messages in Grassroots, empowering advocates to share personal stories with lawmakers, amplify impact, and drive meaningful policy change.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum, the leading public affairs software platform, announced the release of video messages and several new features within its Grassroots product , designed to enhance how organizations engage supporters and influence decision-makers. The flagship feature, video messages, enables advocates to share personal video messages with advocacy organizations and adds a powerful tool for driving meaningful policy outcomes.With video messages, organizations can easily collect and manage video submissions from supporters through their Action Center. Advocates can use user-friendly tools to record their stories, share their personal experiences, and illustrate how key policies impact their lives. These videos can then be shared with lawmakers, featured in meetings, or amplified on social media to increase the reach and effectiveness of advocacy campaigns.Key Benefits of Quorum Video Message Campaigns- Personal Storytelling: Supporters can easily record and submit their stories through the Action Center, making advocacy more engaging and relatable.-Versatile Applications: Videos can be used in legislative meetings, as part of social campaigns, or shared publicly to amplify their impact.-Streamlined Administration: Videos are reviewed, approved, or rejected directly within Quorum, giving organizations complete control over their advocacy content.- Real-World Connections: Personal narratives demonstrate how policies affect individuals, making advocacy efforts more tangible for lawmakers and arming them with stories to sway their colleagues.“There’s nothing more impactful than a personal story,” said Alex Wirth, Co-founder and CEO of Quorum. “With video campaigns, we’re giving organizations a way to bring their advocates’ voices directly to the people who make decisions. This is about using technology to make advocacy more personal, more compelling, and ultimately, more effective.”Complementary Advocacy ToolsThis release is part of Quorum’s broader efforts to equip organizations with the tools to run impactful advocacy campaigns . Additional updates include:-Interactive Campaigns: Engage advocates with campaigns that combine personal stories with predefined messaging to empower advocates to share their stories while staying aligned with broader talking points.-Custom Official Targeting: Reach hyper-local officials, international leaders, and other key stakeholders not included in traditional datasets.Quorum Grassroots is trusted by advocacy teams across industries to mobilize supporters, strengthen engagement, and achieve policy wins. With the addition of video messages, organizations can take their storytelling to the next level, fostering deeper connections between advocates and lawmakers and driving impactful policy outcomes.About QuorumQuorum is the leading unified public affairs platform, integrating legislative tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC management tools. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Quorum empowers teams to increase policy wins, understand the policy landscape, and build data-driven strategies.Quorum’s platform covers federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international issues, offering the most comprehensive data on the market. Its AI-powered tools, including Quorum Copilot, transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to respond quickly to legislative changes.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Quorum supports clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits. Learn more at www.quorum.us

