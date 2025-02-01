MPD Searching for North Capitol Street Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in an armed robbery in Northwest.



On Thursday, January 30, 2025, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The suspect knocked property out of the victim’s hand and then brandished a handgun. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.



The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 25014484