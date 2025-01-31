Senate Resolution 17 Printer's Number 158
PENNSYLVANIA, January 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 158
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
17
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, BAKER, SCHWANK, MARTIN, ROBINSON,
CULVER, COMITTA, BROOKS, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, CAPPELLETTI,
FONTANA, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, BROWN, COSTA, SANTARSIERO
AND PISCIOTTANO, JANUARY 31, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 31, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing February 7, 2025, as "National Wear Red Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, According to the American Heart Association,
cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in the
United States, causing approximately one in three deaths each
year; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 50 million women of all ages in the United
States are affected by cardiovascular disease and nearly 90% of
women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease
or stroke; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be
prevented and many risk factors such as blood pressure, smoking,
cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity can be
directly controlled by individuals; and
WHEREAS, The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women"
movement encourages women to learn their family health history
and meet with a health care provider to determine their risk for
