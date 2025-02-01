St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Car Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4000803
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/31/25, 1630 hours
STREET: Goose Green Road
TOWN: Corinth
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Corinth Town Garage
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
OPERATOR: Wade Vangorden Sr.
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/31/25 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with death resulting on Goose Green Road near the Corinth Town Garage in the Town of Corinth. Initial investigation indicates the operator was traveling east bound on Goose Green Road when it gradually left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. The operator was identified as Wade Vangorden (68) was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Neither speed nor impairment are expected to be contributing factors at this time. The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the crash is still unknown. Updates will be provided accordingly. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any relevant information is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802) 748-3111.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Vermont Fish & Game Wardens, Corinth Fire Department, and Upper Valley Rescue.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5 Ste 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Tel: 802-748-3111
