St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Car Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4000803

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/31/25, 1630 hours

STREET: Goose Green Road

TOWN: Corinth

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Corinth Town Garage

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

OPERATOR: Wade Vangorden Sr.

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/31/25 at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with death resulting on Goose Green Road near the Corinth Town Garage in the Town of Corinth. Initial investigation indicates the operator was traveling east bound on Goose Green Road when it gradually left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. The operator was identified as Wade Vangorden (68) was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Neither speed nor impairment are expected to be contributing factors at this time. The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the crash is still unknown. Updates will be provided accordingly. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any relevant information is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802) 748-3111.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Vermont Fish & Game Wardens, Corinth Fire Department, and Upper Valley Rescue.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Ste 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel: 802-748-3111