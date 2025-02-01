Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 25A4000401

TROOPER: Ryan Underhill

STATION: VSP- St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2024 at approximately 0603 hours and 01/02/2025 at approximately 0645 hours

LOCATION: 857 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Jason B. Korpi

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

ACCUSED: Megan M. Luce

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 16, 2025, at approximately 1759 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- St. Johnsbury barracks received a report from Market 32 in Saint Johnsbury, regarding two separate retail thefts that occurred with the same vehicle. On December 27, 2024, Megan M. Luce was observed on surveillance cameras entering the store, filling her cart with merchandise, concealing it in reusable shopping bags, and then walking past the point of sale into the parking lot. The merchandise was not recovered by store employees. On January 2, 2025, Jason B. Korpi was observed on surveillance cameras entering the store, filling his cart with merchandise and walking past the point of sale into the parking lot. He was stopped by asset protection in the parking lot, where the merchandise was returned to employees. On January 31, 2025, Korpi and Luce were issued citations to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on March 10, 2025, at 0830 hours.



