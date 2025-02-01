Submit Release
News Search

There were 88 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,657 in the last 365 days.

Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 25A4000401

TROOPER: Ryan Underhill                                        

STATION: VSP- St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2024 at approximately 0603 hours and 01/02/2025 at approximately 0645 hours

LOCATION: 857 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Jason B. Korpi

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

 

 ACCUSED: Megan M. Luce

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 16, 2025, at approximately 1759 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- St. Johnsbury barracks received a report from Market 32 in Saint Johnsbury, regarding two separate retail thefts that occurred with the same vehicle. On December 27, 2024, Megan M. Luce was observed on surveillance cameras entering the store, filling her cart with merchandise, concealing it in reusable shopping bags, and then walking past the point of sale into the parking lot. The merchandise was not recovered by store employees. On January 2, 2025, Jason B. Korpi was observed on surveillance cameras entering the store, filling his cart with merchandise and walking past the point of sale into the parking lot. He was stopped by asset protection in the parking lot, where the merchandise was returned to employees. On January 31, 2025, Korpi and Luce were issued citations to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on March 10, 2025, at 0830 hours.


 

 

Trooper Ryan Underhill

Vermont State Police

Troop A- St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US RT 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05879

(802) 748-3111


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saint Johnsbury Barracks / Retail Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more