Submit Release
News Search

There were 88 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,853 in the last 365 days.

Get Repair, Rebuilding Advice Feb. 3-8 in Hamblen, Hawkins, Washington Counties

FEMA’s mitigation specialists have partnered with The Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement to offer free advice and tips on rebuilding homes stronger and safer as Tennessee residents repair, rebuild and make improvements after Tropical Storm Helene.

FEMA specialists will be available as detailed below: 

Monday, Feb. 3, to Saturday, Feb. 8, at these locations:

Hamblen County
Lowe’s Home Improvement                           
2744 West Andrew Johnson Hwy.
Morristown, TN 37814
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Hawkins County
The Home Depot
2000 Harrell Rd. 
Kingsport, TN 37660
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Washington County
Lowe’s Home Improvement
180 Marketplace Blvd.
Johnson City, TN 37604
Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday

The mitigation specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Get Repair, Rebuilding Advice Feb. 3-8 in Hamblen, Hawkins, Washington Counties

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more