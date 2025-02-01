Re: West Hill Rd, Warren - Road Closed
The roadway is now open.
West Hill Rd in Warren IS BLOCKED IN THE AREA OF GOLF COURSE RD DUE TOA CRASH.
THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UP0DATES WILL BE PROVIDES AS APPROPRIATE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY
The state police wish to remind motorists to slow down, leave extra distance between vehicles, allow plenty of time to get to your destination, and clear off all snow and ice from windows and roofs.
