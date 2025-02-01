Paving work on Piʻilani Highway
KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that there may be traffic delays on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), beginning Monday, Feb. 3, for asphalt milling and paving work.
Northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted to accommodate road work on Piʻilani Highway between Kilohana Drive and Wailea ʻIke Drive. One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open.
The pavement work will begin on Monday, Feb. 3 and last through Friday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.
In addition, the far-right lane on Piʻilani Highway in the northbound direction will be closed at the intersection of Alanui Ke Aliʻi Drive from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, also for paving work. One lane in the northbound direction will remain open.
Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.
# # #
