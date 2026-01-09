Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,543 in the last 365 days.

Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Launiupoko to be closed for race

Posted on Jan 8, 2026 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is advising highway users to prepare for potential traffic delays on Sunday, Jan. 18, as the Maui Oceanfront Marathon will proceed from the Shops at Wailea to Launiupoko Beach Park.

State highways affected by the marathon from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, are North Kīhei Road (Route 310) and Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30).

For majority of the race, marathon participants will be running on the makai shoulder of North Kīhei Road and Honoapi‘ilani Highway to Launiupoko Beach Park. For race route information see: https://www.mauioceanfrontmarathon.com/events/maui-oceanfront-marathon-2026

Traffic will be restricted between Launiupoko Beach Park and the southern terminus of the Lahaina Bypass.

The southbound lane on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between Hōkiokio Place and Kai Hele Kū Street near Launiupoko Beach Park will be closed during the race to reduce traffic and allow for runners for the 5K run.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Maui-Oceanfront-2026.png

Highway users will be able to access Launiupoko Beach Park from Kai Hele Kū Street. Please obey all traffic controls and drive safely around the participants.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Launiupoko to be closed for race

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.