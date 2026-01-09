Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Keāhole Airport Road will be no passing zone

Main, News Posted on Jan 8, 2026 in Highways News

KAILUA-KONA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is removing passing zones on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway (Route 19) between mile posts 78 and 92.6 (vicinity of Waikoloa Beach Drive and Keāhole Airport Road).

The passing zone removal will enforce safe driving habits and enhance the safety of motorists traveling on the highway. Along this segment of Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, there have been multiple near misses and crashes related to passing vehicles, with at least two fatalities related to passing vehicles in the past five years.

Passing lane removal is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 26, 2026. The passing zones will be removed by restriping the centerline with double 4-inch yellow thermoplastic stripes. This work will take approximately five days to complete.

“Do Not Pass” signs along this stretch of highway have been posted and will be uncovered as the passing zones are removed. The existing “Pass With Care” sign has been removed.

HDOT actively manages its highways to improve safety on state roads by adding or removing striping, installing new signs and signposts, removing redundant signage and the general maintenance and cleaning of signage. The likelihood of fatality increases in a passing zone for all users of the highway. Implementing the no-pass zone can reduce serious traffic injuries and fatalities while ensuring an efficient system.

HDOT appreciates all drivers that follow traffic control signs and contribute to safety on our roads.

# # #

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]